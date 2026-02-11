Cardinals Land Cornerstone OL in New Mock Draft

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals need help across the board, making their third overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft one of great interest and debate.

With the first overall pick likely being Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders), the New York Jets will truly get festivities started with the second pick.

After that, Arizona's on the clock — and they'll have a chance to add a premier player to their roster.

After Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese goes to New York at No. 2, ESPN says it should be Miami Hurricanes right tackle Francis Mauigoa for Arizona:

Cardinals Take Francis Mauigoa at No. 3

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Like the Jets, the Cardinals feel unlikely to take a quarterback this high despite a significant need. If the Cardinals adopt a system under new head coach Mike LaFleur that mirrors what the Rams ran this past season (where LaFleur was the OC), they will prioritize a gap running scheme with powerful offensive linemen," wrote Field Yates.

"That fits well with Mauigoa, who plays with exceptional power and very good foot speed for a player of his six (6-foot-6, 315 pounds). He allowed only two sacks and six pressures his final college season, and Arizona needs to improve at right tackle opposite Paris Johnson Jr."

Mauigoa feels like a player the Cardinals can plug and play at right tackle, where they'll desperately need an upgrade after Jonah Williams (rightfully) is set to enter free agency while swing veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum could retire.

Even if Beachum doesn't retire, the Cardinals need a long-term answer at right tackle to anchor the line across from Johnson. Mauigoa brings promise to be just that caliber of player.

From his NFL.com scouting profile:

"Mauigoa has a guard's broad build, but he moves like a tackle in pass sets. He’s highly experienced with an impressive football IQ that pops on tape. He has good contact balance and a strong core. He delivers firm first contact but excessive leaning diminishes not only his leverage and sustain as a run blocker but also his ability to deal with spin counters when protecting. He’s good at trapping rushers at the turn and can smother their momentum. He has the footwork, anchor and punch timing to diversify his pass-set approach. He works with an innate feel for pocket depth and is rarely out-paced to the top by speed. Mauigoa has a high ceiling but the leaning must be eradicated. He’ll be an early starter at right tackle but a move to guard could be on the table in the future."

Regardless of who is throwing the ball for Arizona this coming season or in the future, the Cardinals will need both protection in the passing attack and a mover on the right side of the line of scrimmage.

Mauigoa fits that billing, and in a draft that always feels like a crapshoot, it's easy to bet on Mauigoa.

