Stats That Prove How Cardinals Blew It vs Jaguars

There were some positives to this game, but there were also some negatives. Let’s talk about it.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson (14) signals a first down after his catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson (14) signals a first down after his catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025.
The Arizona Cardinals put up a fight in Week 12's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, though they ultimately fell short in overtime.

Like anything in life, there were both positives and negatives to take from the game.

Let’s talk about it, and which stats were key in deciding the outcome:

Strong Passing Game: 315 Yards

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) makes a catch for a first down as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) defends during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium.

Just because the Cardinals lost doesn’t mean we can’t talk about the positives. Arizona had 315 receiving yards today, including 118 from Michael Wilson and a touchdown from Greg Dortch. They were without Marvin Harrison Jr. as well.

The stats might not show it, but Wilson has had a strong season for the Cardinals, and it showed today as an encore to his performance last week.

Struggling Offensive Line: 15 QB Hits

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars defenders Arik Armstead (91) and Dawuane Smoot (98) close in at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025.

So the offensive line has had a few good weeks here and there, but getting sacked six times on top of 15 QB hits is unacceptable. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The Cardinals have an offensive line problem.

At this point, they’re likely not making the playoffs. If we’re taking a way-too-early look at the 2026 draft class for offensive lineman, guys like Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano or Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor stand out for the Cardinals.

Strong Safety Showing: 18 Tackles

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) forces a fumble from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium.

Normally, we are talking about the struggles of the Cardinals' secondary. Do they still have a secondary problem? Yes. But, they certainly didn’t show that today. Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker combined for 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks on the day.

With both not having premier seasons in the box score, it was nice to see both show out.

Pressuring Trevor Lawrence: 3 Sacks

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls out a play from the line of scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025.

Trevor Lawrence was sacked three times today against the Cardinals. Arizona also had five QB hits against him, including a fumble recovery touchdown from Walter Nolen. Sure, the Jaguars had 134 yards on the ground - but the Cardinals didn’t allow them to get in the end zone once in the run game.

Jacoby Brissett: 92 Passer Rating

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025.

The Cardinals have dealt with injuries for much of this season - that includes Kyler Murray being on injured reserve. But, Brissett has certainly held his own ground for the Cardinals these past few weeks, finishing with 317 yards, a touchdown and a 92 passer rating.

He was a big reason why the Cardinals were in this game.

