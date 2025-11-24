Stats That Prove How Cardinals Blew It vs Jaguars
The Arizona Cardinals put up a fight in Week 12's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, though they ultimately fell short in overtime.
Like anything in life, there were both positives and negatives to take from the game.
Let’s talk about it, and which stats were key in deciding the outcome:
Strong Passing Game: 315 Yards
Just because the Cardinals lost doesn’t mean we can’t talk about the positives. Arizona had 315 receiving yards today, including 118 from Michael Wilson and a touchdown from Greg Dortch. They were without Marvin Harrison Jr. as well.
The stats might not show it, but Wilson has had a strong season for the Cardinals, and it showed today as an encore to his performance last week.
Struggling Offensive Line: 15 QB Hits
So the offensive line has had a few good weeks here and there, but getting sacked six times on top of 15 QB hits is unacceptable. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The Cardinals have an offensive line problem.
At this point, they’re likely not making the playoffs. If we’re taking a way-too-early look at the 2026 draft class for offensive lineman, guys like Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano or Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor stand out for the Cardinals.
Strong Safety Showing: 18 Tackles
Normally, we are talking about the struggles of the Cardinals' secondary. Do they still have a secondary problem? Yes. But, they certainly didn’t show that today. Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker combined for 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks on the day.
With both not having premier seasons in the box score, it was nice to see both show out.
Pressuring Trevor Lawrence: 3 Sacks
Trevor Lawrence was sacked three times today against the Cardinals. Arizona also had five QB hits against him, including a fumble recovery touchdown from Walter Nolen. Sure, the Jaguars had 134 yards on the ground - but the Cardinals didn’t allow them to get in the end zone once in the run game.
Jacoby Brissett: 92 Passer Rating
The Cardinals have dealt with injuries for much of this season - that includes Kyler Murray being on injured reserve. But, Brissett has certainly held his own ground for the Cardinals these past few weeks, finishing with 317 yards, a touchdown and a 92 passer rating.
He was a big reason why the Cardinals were in this game.