Stay or Go? Cardinals Would Love Veteran Tackle Back

The Arizona Cardinals move into 2026's free agency pool with plenty of decisions to make on their own guys.

The Cardinals have just north of $40 million in cap space and could opt to bring some familiar names back for Mike LaFleur's first season as head coach.

The decision of who stays and who goes isn't an easy one — though our series continues with backup swing tackle Kelvin Beachum.

If you missed any of Jonah Williams, Jalen Thompson, Justin Jones or Calais Campbell, you can click on their respective names.

Stay or Go: Kelvin Beachum

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) rushes Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Beachum is a 14-year NFL veteran offensive tackle that has spent the last six years of his career in the desert, starting 73 of the 92 games he's played for Arizona.

Beachum has been the prime example of an effective swing tackle for the Cardinals, filling in at left and right tackle as a plug-and-play guy. Arizona's offensive line hasn't been close to pretty, but he's undoubtedly held some of it together.

Beachum, 36, appears to be holding the cards (no pun intended) in his hands when it comes to his decision. He was contemplating retirement last offseason before returning.

Now, it's anybody's guess as to what he'll do — but it's tough to envision the Cardinals not wanting him back. Beachum made $4 million last season and Arizona, needing insurance along the line but especially at tackle, would likely be willing to make a similar arrangement.

While Paris Johnson Jr. has anchored down the left side of the line, the Cardinals have a hole at right tackle with Jonah Williams parting for free agency.

That hole was still there when Williams was on the roster, as he played just 15 games across his two seasons in Arizona. Even when he was healthy, Williams didn't live up to the price tag.

The Cardinals surely will address their starting right tackle spot in either free agency or the draft, where they own their full arsenal of picks including the No. 3 overall selection.

Beachum shouldn't be relied on as a full-time starter, though his presence should encourage competition and, at worst, give the Cardinals a security blanket at that spot. He was a steady security blanket in the desert.

He's filled in well when needed. There's not many reasons to think of why Beachum or Arizona wouldn't want a reunion, so long as the SMU product doesn't retire.

