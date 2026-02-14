Cardinals Free Agent DL is Surely Gone

The Arizona Cardinals are weeks away from 2026 free agency beginning, where Arizona will have to make key decisions on several pending players ready to hit the open market.

After establishing opinions on the likes of Jonah Williams and Jalen Thompson, we move forward in our stay-or-go series with defensive lineman Justin Jones.

Jones arrived to Arizona via free agency in the 2024 offseason. The Cardinals finished 4-13 and needed to overspend to attract free agents, and that was the case with Jones. Jones inked a three-year, $31 million contract to help inject Arizona's defensive line with a boost of veteran stability.

Jones suffered a torn triceps injury in Week 3 of 2024 before suffering another season-ending knee injury in 2025's training camp. He was actually waived by the Cardinals this past December.

Jones was mostly healthy before entering the desert, featuring in 11+ games his first six seasons prior to Arizona. He ultimately played just three games for the Cardinals before general manager Monti Ossenfort pulled the plug on the experiment.

The decision to stay or go has essentially already been made for Jones. Arizona likely wouldn't welcome Jones back to the roster unless he signed for a veteran minimum deal, which probably won't be the case for the free agent.

The Cardinals loved what rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen III brought to the table, though he also struggled with injuries in 2025. Darius Robinson was mostly underwhelming in his second season while Dante Stills continues to prove to be a strong interior piece in the desert.

There's pieces to like in that room, but the Cardinals need an improvement.

With defensive coordinator Nick Rallis returning for 2026, his familiarity with the roster will be key in continuity. And if it's anything like Rallis' previous stint under head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals will rotate their defensive line. A lot.

That does leave a small door open for Jones if that fit makes sense for Rallis, but Arizona will likely just seek a new face in the defensive line room — especially with Jones having been on the market for months now.

The Cardinals also have Dalvin Tomlinson's veteran presence under contract for 2026.

Jones' time was short and anything but sweet in Arizona. The Cardinals had to pay top dollar to get his presence years ago, and after his departure, Jones probably isn't making his way back to the desert.

