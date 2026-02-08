This Decision Will Make-or-Break Mike LaFleur's Cardinals Tenure

Arizona Cardinals fans, rightfully so, are mostly thrilled on the Mike LaFleur hire.

LaFleur offers some serious potential to be next in the line of young and innovative offensive play-callers thanks to his prior experience under Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. In an NFC West division thats given the Cardinals nothing but fits in that aspect, perhaps it's Arizona's turn at the plate.

We feel like we should know what to expect out of the offensive side of the ball. Giving LaFleur weapons such as Michael Wilson, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. is exciting — pending quarterback decisions be damned.

Getting their head coach was an obviously vital domino to fall ahead of the 2026 offseason. And while they've already found their next offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett, the search for who will run the show defensively continues on.

It's their most vital call (after LaFleur), and one that could very well shape how the next few years play out.

Why Defensive Coordinator Hire Matters So Much for Cardinals

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur (center) poses for a photo with owner Michael Bidwill (left) and general manager Monti Ossenfort at the introductory press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As we touched on, there's excitement for what's to come offensively. Regardless if it's Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett or somebody else under center in Arizona Week 1, the Cardinals' offense should see a massive improvement over the course of the year.

There's supreme confidence LaFleur will get that side of the ball settled in due time. However, the defensive side of the ball is still without a leader, and if Arizona's going to make good on their potential, they're going to need a coordinator that can scheme and elevate talent far better than Nick Rallis and Jonathan Gannon.

We know how good the Cardinals' defense can be. We saw a 2024 unit finish near top ten in several metrics before receiving more injections of talent through last year's free agent and draft pool. That expected jump, defensively, played into why many people though Arizona could make a postseason push in 2025.

Yet for one reason (injuries) or another (poor coaching), the Cardinals failed to make good on that potential.

But it's not as if that talent just evaporated like the Monstars from Space Jam, it's still very much there. There's talent across the board from Walter Nolen III, Josh Sweat, Mack Wilson, Garrett Williams, Will Johnson, Budda Baker and more — offering a blend of youth and experience that makes the Cardinals' defense ready for battle now.

That potential is awaiting to be unlocked, and if the Cardinals can't do so, they'll be back in the same position a few years down the road.

Exactly who the Cardinals should hire remains to be debated. Quite frankly, a handful of top defensive coordinator names departed quickly as a result of LaFleur being hired in Arizona. The Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders are still looking to round out a good chunk of their coaching staffs with Arizona having a leg up on Vegas since the Raiders can't officially do anything with Klint Kubiak until after the Super Bowl.

There's a few options available that are sprinkled across the spectrum.

You have the experienced Wink Martindale, a blitz-heavy play-caller that's been around the block more than a few times. Younger (and more inexperienced) names such as Aubrey Pleasant, Charlie Bullen and Dino Vasso have also been requested by the Cardinals for interviews. Each have their own expertise defensively and offer a fresher perspective than Martindale.

The weight of that decision is massive. Martindale feels like a known commodity in the league and can at least offer a floor for Arizona's defense. Is that something, right now, the Cardinals can pass up?

Or, will Arizona bank on the ceiling of one of the other three aforementioned potential coordinators, which seems higher than Martindale — though gambling on the unknown has already bit the Cardinals in the prior regime.

Truth be told, there's no "right" answer here. At least from the outside. And the true answer won't be revealed for months, if not years, down the road.

Yet make no mistake: This is an incredibly crucial decision for LaFleur and the Cardinals' organization. Look past the record and stats for Arizona last season and you'll know the defense can compete at a top-ten level if maximized.

Nailing your defensive coordinator hire could very well be the difference from Michael Bidwill's coveted one-year turnaround to hot seat questions once again prevailing in the desert sooner rather than later.

