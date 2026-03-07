Cardinals Would Only Trade QB if This Happens in Free Agency

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for a post-Kyler Murray era with quarterback Jacoby Brissett currently on the roster for 2026.

Keyword, currently.

There's been plenty of trade chatter and buzz around Brissett, as teams around the league have reportedly been interested in acquiring Arizona's veteran passer that took over after Week 5 last season and started every game since.

Would the Cardinals completely hit the reset button at the position and move off Brissett? He's 33 and has one year left on his contract.

One insider says it's doubtful.

What it Would Take for Cardinals to Trade Jacoby Brissett

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Arizona needs to be convinced to trade Brissett, according to Jets/NFL insider Connor Hughes.

"Kyler Murray was discussed, but he is expected to sign with the Vikings, per sources. No Kirk Cousins, but watch Geno Smith & Carson Wentz. There is interest there. Jacoby Brissett, too, if Cardinals can be convinced to part. Was told that's 'doubtful,' with Jimmy Garoppolo expected to stay in LA. JG signing with the Cardinals would change that," Hughes wrote on X.

Garoppolo has been a highly linked quarterback to Arizona in this free agent class thanks to his prior working expereince under new head coach in Mike LaFleur, who oversaw the quarterback in stops at both the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo, 34, has 64 starts in his NFL career but has mostly been a backup in the last three seasons.

The Cardinals are in search of their next franchise quarterback in a 2026 market that doesn't exactly boast bountiful choices. Markets such as free agency, trade and draft offer some potential, though there's several risks in handing over big money to Malik Willis or selecting Ty Simpson later in April.

The hope with Garoppolo would simply be serving as a temporary fill-in and steady the ship until that happens. His extensive knowledge of what LaFleur likely wants to install would also help ease the transition for Arizona's offensive players this season.

However, the Cardinals seem to be just fine with Brissett serving under the bridge quarterback role. He's not on the books past next year, is on a team-friendly contract and put up his best career numbers in terms of passing yards and touchdowns last year.

The wins didn't translate, however. Brissett went 1-11 as Arizona's starter. There's arguments as to who exactly shoulders that blame, but the Cardinals seem pretty content with Brissett in their quarterback room moving into the immediate future.