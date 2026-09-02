Cardinals Adding Former Steelers DB

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are adding former Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers cornerback D’Shawn Jamison to their practice squad, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Jamison worked out for the team today before signing his contract, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

The Cardinals only kept five cornerbacks on their active roster. Starting cornerback Will Johnson suffered what head coach Mike LaFleur described as a "lower body injury" to reporters with no clarity on when he's expected back on the field.

Jamison, listed at 5-10 and 185 lbs, just turned 27 this past June and initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after playing five years of college football at Texas.

Jamison signed with the San Francisco 49ers that summer before being waived ahead of final roster cuts. He was claimed by Carolina the next day and appeared in 15 games for the Panthers with one start.

He mostly featured on special teams, playing 39% of snaps.

Ahead of 2024 roster cuts, he was waived and eventually picked up by the Steelers. He remained on their practice squad through the last two years and appeared in three games for Pittsburgh last season – all of his snaps came on special teams.

Jamison was waived by the Steelers this past weekend as part of final roster cuts.

Now, he arrives to the Cardinals with a familiar face in senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin, who spent recent years as the Steelers' defensive coordinator. The familiarity and relationship most likely played a role in helping Jamison land in the desert.

The Cardinals have just over ten days until their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. They didn't claim anybody on waivers after establishing their initial 53-man roster.