Cardinals Captain Sends 6-Word Message Ahead of 2026

ARIZONA — As the Arizona Cardinals carry their voluntary offseason workouts into June, it's beginning to be pretty clear the expectations surrounding the team.

Or lack thereof.

The Cardinals finished with just three wins last season, ditched names such as Jonathan Gannon and Kyler Murray and currently have a handful of players in Jacoby Brissett and Josh Sweat not on OTAs. Their schedule is one of the toughest in the league and the roster clearly isn't all the way ready to compete this coming season.

Not many are placing their belief in the Cardinals, which is perfectly fine with starting inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr.:

"Let em believe what they want," Wilson said on X.

The Cardinals haven't made the playoffs since 2021 and haven't won the NFC West since 2015.

Will any of those change entering 2026?

It doesn't feel very likely, as Arizona's trapped in what's essentially the toughest division in football once again while their quarterback situation is very much unresolved. While there's individual talent scattered across the roster, the Cardinals — as a whole – are very much underdogs for the coming season.

Wilson, who suffered a season-ending ribs injury last year, was a captain and crucial part of Arizona's defense after going down. He carried the green dot (radio communication) to relay play-calls from coaches to his teammates while being a strong presence in the run and pass game for the Cardinals.

Now, Wilson is healthy and back on the field again for an Arizona defense that lost prominent faces such as Calais Campbell and Jalen Thompson in free agency.

Wilson is not only a leader on the field in the desert, but also in the locker room as well:

"I let guys know my phone is always open," Wilson said (h/t AZCardinals.com). "I've texted every rookie we have drafted since I got here. 'My time is going to end on this field and this will be y'all's building.' Whatever I can do to help them."

It may indeed be tough sledding for the Cardinals to get themselves out of the organization hole they find themselves in, though players such as Wilson will be vital in ensuring 2026 is a stepping stone season to get Arizona back in the right direction.