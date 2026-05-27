3 Notable Cardinals Absent at OTAs, Including One Surprise

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are underway with their second session of offseason team activities at their practice facility in Tempe.

The Cardinals move into the summer months hoping to install the scheme and foundation of first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. With training camp in mid-July and mandatory mini-camp in early June, the Cardinals know now is the time to begin ramping up their prep for 2026.

However, three notable names were absent from OTAs this week, two expected and one surprise:

Jacoby Brisset

Brissett continues his holdout for a new contract after the Cardinals released Kyler Murray this offseason, presumably making Brissett the starter after he took over for Murray after Week 5 last season and didn't look back.

Brissett also was not present during team activities last week.

This puts the Cardinals in an interesting spot, as Arizona has just Gardner Minshew and rookie third-round pick Carson Beck in the fold. Brissett presents himself as a better option that both at this point of the offseason.

It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals do eventually fold — though it's clear Brissett means business about getting a re-worked deal before the start of the season.

Josh Sweat

Sweat is another person who also was not present at last week's OTA session, though his isn't quite contract related — and according to reports, it's also not due to injuries.

Sweat has found himself in plenty of trade rumors as of late, which initially began earlier this offseason after the Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Teams are now calling on Sweat — though the Cardinals are extremely thin at pass rusher and it simply wouldn't be wise to part from Sweat at this point of the offseason.

It's notable Sweat didn't show at voluntary OTAs last season after arriving as a free agent — is this the same case, or is there really trouble brewing in the desert?

Paris Johnson Jr.

This was the surprising absence, and nobody really knows what's going on with Johnson — who was indeed present last week.

Johnson's absence could be due to a number of different reasons, so it's tough to speculate on one reason. He simply could have had a personal day like L.J. Collier did last week.

Regardless, Johnson is hoping to strike a new contract extension with Arizona before the start of the season, though neither side seemed worried or concerned on not getting something done when speaking at various points of the offseason.

The Cardinals will continue their voluntary offseason team activities through next week before mandatory mini-camp begins on June 8.