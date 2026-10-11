Cardinals vs. Lions: 3 Expert Bets to Target in Your Week 5 Parlay
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It's nearly time for NFL Week 5 action between the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions.
We've officially arrived to another game day, which means another opportunity for people to place their favorite wagers in hopes of making Sunday successful.
After scouring the internet, here's the three best bets we were able to find, provided by experts:
Jacoby Brissett Longest Rush OVER 6.5 Yards (-107)
Ryan Gilbert, SI.com: "Jacoby Brissett is still using his legs in his age-33 season. The Cardinals quarterback has run the ball 15 times for 43 yards after registering just 38 carries last season.
"Brissett has had some decently long rushes in there as well, going OVER 6.5 yards on a carry in three of the first four games of the season, including an eight-yard rush last week.
"The Lions let Josh Allen scamper for 14 yards in Week 2, Geno Smith picked up an 11-yard run in Week 3, and Bryce Young had a seven-yard carry just last week."
Sam LaPorta ANYTIME TD
Geoff Clark, Covers.com: "Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown command so much attention that it’s difficult for defenses to key in on tight LaPorta, who is a game-breaker in his own right. LaPorta has caught a touchdown in two games this season, and the Cardinals have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.
"LaPorta is Pro Football Focus’ sixth-ranked tight end, and the middle of Arizona’s defense is vulnerable in pass coverage. Cardinals starting linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Jack Gibbens, along with safety Budda Baker, all have failing pass-coverage grades."
OVER 54.5 Points
Iain MacMillan, SI.com: "I don't know if there's a total in a Lions game that's high enough for me to not bet the OVER at this point of the season. Their offense is sixth in EPA per play and third in success rate, but their defense is last in opponent EPA per play and 29th in opponent success rate.
"The Cardinals are in a similar situation, but not quite as exaggerated. Their offense is in the top half of the NFL in most offensive metrics, but in the bottom half of most defensive metrics, which makes sense when you consider the makeup of their roster. Let's sit back and root for points in this NFC showdown."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin