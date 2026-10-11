Cardinals vs. Lions: 3 Expert Bets to Target in Your Week 5 Parlay

It's nearly time for NFL Week 5 action between the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions.

We've officially arrived to another game day, which means another opportunity for people to place their favorite wagers in hopes of making Sunday successful.

After scouring the internet, here's the three best bets we were able to find, provided by experts:

Jacoby Brissett Longest Rush OVER 6.5 Yards (-107)

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Gilbert, SI.com: "Jacoby Brissett is still using his legs in his age-33 season. The Cardinals quarterback has run the ball 15 times for 43 yards after registering just 38 carries last season.

"Brissett has had some decently long rushes in there as well, going OVER 6.5 yards on a carry in three of the first four games of the season, including an eight-yard rush last week.

"The Lions let Josh Allen scamper for 14 yards in Week 2, Geno Smith picked up an 11-yard run in Week 3, and Bryce Young had a seven-yard carry just last week."

Sam LaPorta ANYTIME TD

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) misses a pass intended for him against Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Geoff Clark, Covers.com: "Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown command so much attention that it’s difficult for defenses to key in on tight LaPorta, who is a game-breaker in his own right. LaPorta has caught a touchdown in two games this season, and the Cardinals have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

"LaPorta is Pro Football Focus’ sixth-ranked tight end, and the middle of Arizona’s defense is vulnerable in pass coverage. Cardinals starting linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Jack Gibbens, along with safety Budda Baker, all have failing pass-coverage grades."

OVER 54.5 Points

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach, Mike LaFleur, is shown on the sideline during the first quarter, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iain MacMillan, SI.com: "I don't know if there's a total in a Lions game that's high enough for me to not bet the OVER at this point of the season. Their offense is sixth in EPA per play and third in success rate, but their defense is last in opponent EPA per play and 29th in opponent success rate.

"The Cardinals are in a similar situation, but not quite as exaggerated. Their offense is in the top half of the NFL in most offensive metrics, but in the bottom half of most defensive metrics, which makes sense when you consider the makeup of their roster. Let's sit back and root for points in this NFC showdown."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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