Cardinals 'Extensively' Researching QB Brendan Sorsby

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a new (and sudden) possibility at the quarterback position.

The NFL's supplemental draft is set to have Texas Texas QB Brendan Sorsby available later in July after the passer filed paperwork this week to enter.

According to Cardinals insider John Gambadoro, the team has done extensive work on Sorsby:

“It will be like almost any other pro day. I expect the Cardinals to be represented,” Gambadoro said (h/t Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake). “What I can tell you is the Cardinals have done a lot of extensive research on Sorsby already, because there was a chance he could have been in this year’s (NFL Draft).

“I would expect that they will have interest. Where in the draft, I can’t tell you. But because they don’t know if they have an answer at quarterback, they will continue to look at the quarterback position. Having Carson Beck in the third round does not rule out the Arizona Cardinals from taking a chance on Sorsby in the supplemental draft.”

So - what's the big deal with Sorsby?

Why Brendan Sorsby is Controversial QB Option

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby just ended a long battle against the NCAA over his eligibility after he was banned for gambling on games as a college athlete, which is strictly against the rules. Sorsby initially wanted to go back to school for another season, but his eligibility and the fallout from his investigation complicated things.

Now, Sorsby is wanting to go pro, and teams will have a unique opportunity to snag him via the league's supplemental draft — which is strictly for players who had their eligibility change after the normal NFL Draft held in April.

A player hasn't been taken in the supplemental draft since Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson in 2019, though Sorsby very well could change that. Some believe he was a first-round talent in this class had he declared thanks to his arm talent, though turnovers and mistakes also follow on his scouting report.

Teams such as the Cardinals will have to decide if the upside outweighs the negatives, both on and off the field. Arizona did take Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, though with no clear avenue in sight for their franchise quarterback, another dart throw in Sorsby might be entertained.

And based of Gambadoro's comments, it seems as if Arizona has serious interest in making that a reality.