NFL Experts Nearly Unanimous on Cardinals' Pursuit of Brendan Sorsby

ARIZONA — By all accounts, the Arizona Cardinals will be major players for one of the more controversial quarterback prospects in some time.

Brendan Sorsby officially declared for the NFL's supplemental draft today, placing a wild wrench into some quarterback plans both for 2026 and beyond for various teams.

Should the Cardinals be interested? The resounding response from prominent NFL voices and outlets is: Absolutely.

The Athletic

Nick Baumgardner: "This isn’t dissimilar to the Klubnik situation in New York, though, in that the Cardinals already have a young passer they like. Spending valuable capital on another youngster, especially one in Sorsby’s current situation, could be tough.

"That said, Arizona should play the game a bit here, because Sorsby is a better prospect than Beck. Arizona could be in position to snag a guy at the top of the 2027 draft, but there are no promises. Bidding a Day 3 pick on Sorsby could make sense."

Bleacher Report

Alex Kay: "The Cards could opt to wait for the 2027 draft to land a franchise passer, but there's no guarantee the team will be picking early enough to land the type of game-changing prospects it needs to turn the club around.

"It may be a stretch to use a second-round pick—one of just seven that the Cardinals currently have at their disposal—on a quarterback with major off-field concerns, but Arizona won't get a better opportunity to secure an elite signal-caller."

USA Today

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Even if he sat out the entirety of what's sure to be a transitional season for both him and Arizona, Sorsby would still draw a sharp contrast with the veteran Brissett and rookie Beck, neither of whom can measure up in their fluidity as throwers. And after his time working with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, LaFleur understands the value in having an offensive catalyst who can reach every level of the field.

"Embattled general manager Monti Ossenfort has to identify a viable long-term solution behind center, so taking a shot with Sorsby should be in play."

ESPN

Ben Solak: "The Cardinals are the most obvious choice, as they don't have an exciting starting option on their roster. Veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II are known backup types, while third-round rookie Carson Beck doesn't project as a high-end starter.

"Sorsby would easily clear Beck as the potential franchise passer. However, the Cardinals might not wish to spend any 2027 capital as they gear up for a bigger swing in the upcoming draft."

FOX Sports

Ben Arthur: "The Cardinals have an underwhelming quarterback room, with veteran journeymen Jacoby Bissett and Gardner Minshew II at the top. Arizona used the first pick in the third round on Miami product Carson Beck, but that shouldn’t stop the team from taking a swing on Sorsby, who would’ve likely been a first-round selection in 2027 if he played well at Texas Tech."