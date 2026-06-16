Like it or Not, Cardinals Might Just Draft Brendan Sorsby

ARIZONA — A new quarterback option just might be entering the desert.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby officially declared for the NFL's Supplemental Draft set for later in June, placing him in front of all 32 organizations for a chance to be taken after a long bout filled with lawsuits and rulings against the NCAA came to an end.

Sorsby was caught gambling on various different sporting events, including his own games earlier in his career – which is against NCAA rules. As a result, Sorsby's scouting report has taken hits to his character with off-field concerns now surrounding the former Indiana and Cincinnati.

The Arizona Cardinals just might be interested.

Why Cardinals May Look Into Brendan Sorsby

Brendan Sorsby looks to throw during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals parted ways with Kyler Murray this offseason, leaving a hole at franchise quarterback that wasn't quite filled – at least convincingly. Arizona approaches 2026 with Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck in the room.

Beck, a rookie third-round pick, could possibly have his development prioritized by the Cardinals ahead of a massively anticipated 2027 quarterback class.

However, reports suggest numerous teams had a first-round grade on Sorsby this spring.

"In conversations with scouts before the NFL's mid-January deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2026 draft, many believed Sorsby would have been a high Round 1 pick," said ESPN's Matt Miller.

"He would not have been drafted ahead of eventual No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, but in what was seen as a weak class at the position, he would have been ranked ahead of Ty Simpson -- the QB2 and eventual No. 13 pick -- on most boards."

Sorsby profiles as a typical gunslinger at the quarterback position with arm talent to make throws across the field while also having that mentality haunt him with turnover-worthy plays.

It's a risk the Cardinals are heavily projected to take.

"The Cardinals are the most obvious choice, as they don't have an exciting starting option on their roster," ESPN's Ben Solak continued.

"Veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II are known backup types, while third-round rookie Carson Beck doesn't project as a high-end starter. Sorsby would easily clear Beck as the potential franchise passer. However, the Cardinals might not wish to spend any 2027 capital as they gear up for a bigger swing in the upcoming draft."

The final sentence of Solak's blurb is perhaps the biggest roadblock to all of this — Arizona seems awfully content with their quarterback room for the coming season and may not want to shake any of their 2027 draft capital as a result.

Some will argue there's no price on finding your franchise quarterback. Others will say Sorsby isn't worth the risk.

We'll ultimately find out in late July, when the draft is supposed to take place. June 22 was the deadline for Sorsby to declare though we don't have an established date for the draft as of now.

Former Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson was the last player taken in a supplemental draft back in 2019.