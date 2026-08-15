Cardinals Get Ugly But Expected Chase Bisontis Injury Update

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals saw rookie offensive lineman Chase Bisontis go down with a left knee injury in Thursday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, one that drew immediate fears of a long-term injury.

Those fears were correct.

Bisontis is confirmed to have MCL surgery upcoming after being carted to the locker room in the third quarter. No ACL damage is being reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, who adds Bisontis is out most (or potentiall all) of 2026:

#AZCardinals second-round OL Chase Bisontis, one of their promising young players, suffered a torn MCL that requires surgery against the #Raiders, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Only the MCL will be repaired.



But Bisontis is out most, or potentially all, of the season. pic.twitter.com/Z1XgJJy0dM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2026

The No. 34 pick in the 2026 draft, Bisontis was heavily expected to compete for a starting job early in his career. Isaiah Adams did have pole position on the right guard job, though Bisontis displayed clear signs of growth in preseason play and would have, at minimum, gave the Cardinals coveted depth in the interior.

Now, Arizona will be without Bisontis for most of the year.

Clip of the play from Thursday:

Bisontis was one of the top offensive line prospects in the draft, emerging from Texas A&M as a nasty body-mover in the rushing attack while his pass protection was strong — he hadn't given up a sack over his final 10+ games in college.

“I would say (I’m) a mean, nasty, tough football player. A smart football player that can understand defenses and then make you pay," Bisontis told Cardinals reporters after being drafted.

During his absence, players such as Jon Gaines and Hayden Conner are expected to fill in place while Adams now has a clear handle on the starting right guard job.

Bisontis joins an unfortunate line of Cardinals rookies to have been injured ahead of their first NFL season, particularly along the line of scrimmage. All of Darius Robinson, Walter Nolen III and Kaleb Proctor suffered serious injuries that derailed their rookie year.

The Cardinals, done with training camp, now return to Tempe for the final phase of preseason football. Arizona has two matchups left against the Dallas Cowboys (home) and Green Bay Packers (away).