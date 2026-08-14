Cardinals Second-Round Pick Exits Raiders Game With Worrisome Injury

The Arizona Cardinals saw second-round pick Chase Bisontis hit the turf of Allegiant Stadium in the third quarter of play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bisontis had a Raiders player roll into his left leg, seeing the Texas A&M product hit the field immediately in pain. After minutes on the ground, Bisontis was helped by two trainers to the sideline.

Bisontis has officially been ruled out for the rest of the game by the Cardinals. The team's broadcast on CBS says Bisontis was carted to the locker room with what is being called a left knee injury.

Bisontis was heavily in the mix to compete for Arizona's starting right guard spot with Isaiah Adams, though Adams was in the driver's seat after taking most starting reps in camp.

Preseason play was where Bisontis was shining, however. Last week in the Hall of Fame Game, the Cardinals' No. 34 overall pick looked very much like the strong and violent people-mover Arizona had hoped to acquire when they selected him.

"I think Chase is another guy who got off to a good start. I think that whole line that played that that first half, I thought that group was was very competitive across the board. I thought we opened up good holes in the run game. I thought we kept Carson clean," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters earlier this week.

"... Chase is another guy who he's got a long way to go. He's a rookie. He's going to see new things, different things that he hasn't seen before. But I think the things that we saw that we liked on him coming out of college, he's transferred here and you saw them on display last Thursday night. Just strength, power, toughness, competitiveness, nastiness, ability to finish, ability to get up to the second level, climb up onto the linebackers. So that was a good start for him. Excited to see how that continues to show itself here as we go through the rest of the preseason."

The Cardinals, to this point, have been pleased with Bisontis and his progress — but this is a potentially massive blow to Arizona's offensive line room and rookie class, where the Cardinals already lost defensive lineman and fourth-round Kaleb Proctor to injured reserve.

Reporters will speak with Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur after the game, who is typically good with injury updates — so we'll see if we get anything post-game. However, judging by Bisontis' initial reaction to what happened, it doesn't appear to be promising.