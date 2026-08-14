Cardinals Give Disheartening 2-Word Injury Update on Chase Bisontis

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals saw second-round pick Chase Bisontis exit Thursday night's win with a left knee injury in the early stages of the third quarter, one that saw him ruled out shortly after for the rest of action.

Bisontis, competing for Arizona's starting right guard spot, is feared to have suffered a major injury after he immediately reached for his knee after a Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman made contact with it.

After some time on the ground, wincing in obvious pain, Bisontis was helped by Cardinals trainers to the sideline before ultimately being carted to the locker room.

"Not good," is how Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur described Bisontis' injury to reporters following the game.

Arizona spent the 34th overall pick on Bisontis this past April in hopes of bolstering their offensive line. The Cardinals were impressed with the Texas A&M product's play in preseason, and though returning veteran Isaiah Adams was projecting to be the Week 1 starter, Bisontis would have at minimum bolstered the team's interior depth to begin 2026.

Now, that appears to be in serious jeopardy.

Bisontis now falls in line with an unfortunate recent trend of Cardinals rookies to suffer injuries during their first preseason.

After first-round picks Darius Robinson and Walter Nolen III missed time during their rookie years, 2026 fourth-round pick Kaleb Proctor joined the club just ahead of training camp — and unfortunately it seems as if Bisontis will join those ranks, too.

"Just [getting] more and more comfortable, right? First OTAs [he] didn't get off on the snap count once, and I thought he got off on the snap count, for the most part, almost every single time [in preseason]. It's never going to be a problem with Chase when that ball's snapped," LaFleur said earlier this week during training camp.

"He's a strong dude, and he can move and he can cover people up. Like a lot of these guys, just time on task, value received, how many reps can we get these guys so that if their number is called in the live bullets on September 13 or beyond, they're ready to go."

Arizona has two preseason games remaining ahead of their Sept. 13 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. If the injury is indeed serious, Bisontis will likely land on injured reserve.

The Cardinals are set to fly back to Arizona tonight and do not have any media availability on Friday. Saturday is our next opportunity to speak with LaFleur.