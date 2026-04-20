Cardinals, Jeremiyah Love Buzz Just Isn’t Going Away

ARIZONA — We're officially into draft week, and the Arizona Cardinals are dominating headlines with their third overall pick and what could come of it.

The Cardinals are heavily expected to entertain trade calls when they're on the clock, as general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters last week Arizona would likely see serious conversations ramp up closer to their time on the clock.

If they don't trade down – however - there's one player gaining serious momentum to be the guy at No. 3, and the buzz is growing so loud it's almost alarming.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is considered to be one of the best overall prospects in the draft, and even with glaring needs at edge rusher and offensive tackle, Arizona's offense just might get an injection of talent at their running back position.

This has been a pretty heavily reported move, though ESPN's Adam Schefter is just the latest partier to drink the Love Kool-Aid:

"There is growing chatter in league circles that Love is truly in play at the high end of that range with Arizona," he wrote on Monday.

"Ideally, the Cardinals would like to find a team willing to trade up so they can acquire more picks, and there have already been "exploratory" calls, as one source described it, regarding the No. 3 selection. But if the Cardinals hold on to their pick, some around the league believe they could pull an early draft surprise and select Love in a slot slightly higher than he has been projected to go."

Arizona is very likely to trade down, which could lead some to believe Love is just being used as a smokescreen to get teams to trade up with the Cardinals. Given the many faces in the running back room and need to address bigger implications in the running game (such as tackle), the smokescreen theory does check out.

Love seems to be a strong prospect, and admittedly so, it might not be a bad long-term solution to help first-year head coach Mike LaFleur get his offense going.

The running back position is seeing a bit of a revolution, though does Love make sense in Arizona compared to other spots on the roster?

You could make an argument trading down from No. 3 makes more sense than anything, which does feel like an actual possibility at this point in time.

Yet when it comes to Love, those discussions feel like they'll be prominent up until the final moment they're on the clock.