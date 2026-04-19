Cardinals Just Might Flip The Script on Your Draft QB Plans

The Arizona Cardinals are slowly but surely crawling their way to the 2026 NFL Draft, where all indications suggest they'll be taking a quarterback at some point.

Exactly what avenue the Cardinals take to welcome their new passer remains unknown, as scenarios from a first-round trade-up to taking a lottery ticket on a late-round passer are all in the realm of possibility.

But while names such as Ty Simpson and Drew Allar dominate headlines in the desert, there's sure to be another passer who fans should pay attention to.

The Cardinals have "extensively" met with North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton this draft cycle, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

North Dakota State @NDSUfootball quarterback Cole Payton visited #Steelers #Colts per source, and has met extensively with #Eagles #Cardinals #Jets per source. Payton completed 71.2 percent of his throws as a senior for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns, four Interceptions. Rushed for… pic.twitter.com/qWb2RxrBcp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 18, 2026

What's the deal with Payton?

Cole Payton's Scouting Profile, Fit With Cardinals

Payton projects as a dual threat quarterback who does have a considerably solid frame for passers at the next level at 6'2" and 5/8 with 232 lbs on him. For as gifted as his arm is, the lack of games started at North Dakota State on top of massive questions on his ability as a pocket passer.

From The Athletic's NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler:

"Payton is green and will require patience, but he’s a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. His physical tools and competitive makeup are promising qualities for a developmental prospect."

Payton has just one season of starting experience at the FBS level and is very much viewed as a developmental person, which could be a positive or negative for Cardinals fans depending on how you view their timetable for getting Kyler Murray's replacement.

Some are hoping for an immediate plug-and-play person at the position, which would only come with Simpson's arrival on late Day 1 or early Day 2 of the draft. Payton very much does not fit that billing.

However, where Payton makes sense is as a late flyer that could give the Cardinals a chance to see his upside without committing heavy resources to the position ahead of a 2027 quarterback class that's projected to be full of talent.

"The college game and the pro game are just so different," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said this week. "Then (it comes down to) where did that college player play? Was the competition as high as it was at school A compared to school B? So, there's so many factors in there."

Can Payton eventually evolve into a promising quarterback? That's a question the Cardinals will have to weigh over the next few days before pulling the trigger. The talent and upside is there, though heavy questions on his overall body of work loom.

The Cardinals could completely flip the script on everybody's thinking in terms of their quarterback plans with Payton's arrival to the desert.