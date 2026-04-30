Cardinals Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs and Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals march forward into their offseason team activities following acquisition periods such as free agency and the draft, both bringing in new talent and hope of a successful first season under head coach Mike LaFleur.

Arizona had a head start for their strength and conditioning program thanks to NFL rules allowing all teams who hired a new coach to do so.

That was the first of many key boxes checked for the Cardinals. What's next?

Rookie minicamp: May 8–10

Jeremiyah Love and the rest of Arizona's rookie class will touch grass for the first time in Tempe on May 8, as all seven drafted Cardinals, their group of undrafted free agents and more invites will begin the integration process of practicing and training as an NFL player.

Nothing extravagant will be happening here in terms of x's and o's. This period is more so for the rookies to get up to speed on how things work at the next level. Everything from where to be for meetings, what time and how to stretch and lift will be found in this period.

Voluntary OTA's: May 18–19, May 21, May 26–27, May 29, June 1–2, June 4

This is where the rookies will join the veterans for on-field stuff. These practices are non-contact and teams are allowed to have up to ten. This is a pivotal time for playbook and scheme installation under LaFleur and new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Though these are labeled as voluntary, majority of players are there in attendance as this is the unnofficial start of the offseason football activities.

Mandatory minicamp: June 8–10

Think of this like the ramp-up to training camp, which will happen just over a month later. Players here will just ensure they are in proper shape ahead of the ramp-up to camp and further drive home certain things regarding the playbook and what training camp will look like for them.

This is mandatory, as in players will be fined if they don't show up. If they miss three days, fines can combine for nearly $100,000. These fines are mostly used to try and deter players from sitting out in hopes of gaining a new contract.

Training camp: Still unknown

Since the Cardinals are in the NFL's Hall of Fame game to begin preseason festivities, Arizona will get to hit training camp a few days earlier than other teams in the league.

While this date hasn't been confirmed yet, last year's date was July 16 for the two teams playing a fourth preseason game.