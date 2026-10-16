Cardinals vs Rams Week 6 Expert Picks, Prediction Roundup

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are set to meet in Week 6 action at SoFi Stadium, and in the least shocking development, the home team is heavily favored to win on Sunday.

The Cardinals are massive underdogs entering Week 6, and perhaps rightfully so. Arizona's shown little to inspire upset hopes of a Rams team that's coming off a short week and a loss on Monday Night Football.

National picks are heavily slanted towards Los Angeles:

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams

Maldonado's pick: Rams 28, Cardinals 7

Moody's pick: Rams 38, Cardinals 17

Walder's pick: Rams 31, Cardinals 16

FPI prediction: LAR, 87.3% (by an average of 11.9 points)

It was a clean sweep of Rams picks again from Jeremy Bergman, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, Bobby Kownack, Dan Parr.

Cersosimo provided an explanation as to why she chose Los Angeles:

"Weird things happen in this league, but this one feels pretty straightforward. The Rams' offense is averaging 424.4 yards per game, and to be honest, it feels like they haven't come close to reaching peak performance in 2026. Sean McVay has a pick-your-poison attack that makes defenses pay on the regular, and Arizona's league-worst scoring defense will be no match for Matthew Stafford and Co.

"On the other side of the ball, Los Angeles' defense has been steady, ranking third in yards allowed and fifth on third down, and should do enough to stall an Arizona offense that'll likely have its share of chunk plays featuring Trey McBride but ultimately won't sustain most drives. The Rams' biggest issue has been their special teams, and they didn't waste time replacing kicker Harrison Mevis for Blake Grupeafter Monday night's fiasco. We'll see if one change does the trick."

Zach Berman: Rams

Jon Greenberg: Rams

Chad Graff: Rams

Larry Holder: Rams

Josh Kendall: Rams

Steven Louis Goldstein: Rams

Austin Mock: Rams

Nick Kosmider: Rams

Gary Davenport: Cardinals

Brad Gagnon: Rams

Ian Hanford: Rams

Kris Knox: Rams

Moe Moton: Rams

Wes O'Donnell: Rams

Brent Sobleski: Rams

Our Prediction

Divisional battles are always tough, so there's credence to this being a close game. However, unless Arizona's really turned a corner this week in practice, it's really hard to imagine the Rams losing this game.

Final prediction: Cardinals 17, Rams 26