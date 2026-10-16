Cardinals vs Rams Week 6 Expert Picks, Prediction Roundup
In this story:
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are set to meet in Week 6 action at SoFi Stadium, and in the least shocking development, the home team is heavily favored to win on Sunday.
The Cardinals are massive underdogs entering Week 6, and perhaps rightfully so. Arizona's shown little to inspire upset hopes of a Rams team that's coming off a short week and a loss on Monday Night Football.
National picks are heavily slanted towards Los Angeles:
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
ESPN
Maldonado's pick: Rams 28, Cardinals 7
Moody's pick: Rams 38, Cardinals 17
Walder's pick: Rams 31, Cardinals 16
FPI prediction: LAR, 87.3% (by an average of 11.9 points)
NFL.com
It was a clean sweep of Rams picks again from Jeremy Bergman, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, Bobby Kownack, Dan Parr.
Cersosimo provided an explanation as to why she chose Los Angeles:
"Weird things happen in this league, but this one feels pretty straightforward. The Rams' offense is averaging 424.4 yards per game, and to be honest, it feels like they haven't come close to reaching peak performance in 2026. Sean McVay has a pick-your-poison attack that makes defenses pay on the regular, and Arizona's league-worst scoring defense will be no match for Matthew Stafford and Co.
"On the other side of the ball, Los Angeles' defense has been steady, ranking third in yards allowed and fifth on third down, and should do enough to stall an Arizona offense that'll likely have its share of chunk plays featuring Trey McBride but ultimately won't sustain most drives. The Rams' biggest issue has been their special teams, and they didn't waste time replacing kicker Harrison Mevis for Blake Grupeafter Monday night's fiasco. We'll see if one change does the trick."
The Athletic
- Zach Berman: Rams
- Jon Greenberg: Rams
- Chad Graff: Rams
- Larry Holder: Rams
- Josh Kendall: Rams
- Steven Louis Goldstein: Rams
- Austin Mock: Rams
- Nick Kosmider: Rams
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Cardinals
- Brad Gagnon: Rams
- Ian Hanford: Rams
- Kris Knox: Rams
- Moe Moton: Rams
- Wes O'Donnell: Rams
- Brent Sobleski: Rams
Our Prediction
Divisional battles are always tough, so there's credence to this being a close game. However, unless Arizona's really turned a corner this week in practice, it's really hard to imagine the Rams losing this game.
Final prediction: Cardinals 17, Rams 26
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin