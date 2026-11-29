ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders collide at State Farm Stadium for Week 12 action, a game the visiting side is heavily expected to win.

The Commanders (4-5-1) are touchdown favorites with quarterback Jayden Daniels and co. rolling in hot after their upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Washington's very much trying to keep themselves alive in the playoff picture, whether it be wild card or divisional hopes.

The same can't be said for Arizona (3-8) — the league's only team who can be mathematically eliminated from postseason action today with a loss.

Three bold predictions today, which starts with a change made on Arizona's defense:

New Cardinals DC Teryl Austin Sends The House, Sacks Jayden Daniels Five Times

Arizona Cardinals senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin walks the sidelines during their training camp red and white practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest differences we found when diving into new Cardinals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was his intent on blitzing the quarterback compared to Nick Rallis. Only once in the last four seasons did Austin's Pittsburgh Steelers fall out of the top six of NFL teams in blitz rate.

Rallis, now fired, opens the door for Austin to revamp Arizona's defense with his own touch — which should come with a bit more aggression. That's needed for a Cardinals team who has struggled to get after the quarterback all season.

Against a Commanders offensive line that's been middle of the pack in protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels, Austin gets aggressive and creative in getting after the Washington passer. The all-or-nothing approach nets the Cardinals five team sacks.

That doesn't mean Daniels, or Washington, has an awful day:

Jayden Daniels, Josh Johnson Each Throw For 300 Yards, Score Multiple TDs

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' defense isn't quite talented enough to keep up with Daniels over the course of four quarters. Arizona has struggled to take away what offenses do best all season, which gives way for Daniels to again have himself a day.

Daniels' ability to get the job done on the ground opens up a whole new world for Arizona's defense to account for, which makes the multiple touchdowns far more easier for him to check. Josh Johnson, however, is just in his second game starting in Arizona on a depleted offense that doesn't have much going for them.

The good news? The Commanders' 248.4 yards per game allowed through the air is second-last in the NFL entering Sunday. With another week of game-planning under his belt, there's hope Johnson can take familiarity and opportunity to take a big step forward — even if it comes in garbage time.

Trey McBride, Cardinals RBs Combine For Less Than 120 Scrimmage Yards

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't an indictment on McBride — more so the attention he receives and the ability of pass-catchers around him to step up.

Teams have found the formula to slow McBride down. With no prominent options at wide receiver, McBride is seeing more bracket coverage (double teams) with defensive coordinators forcing the ball elsewhere. His last three outings have featured yard totals of 54, 37 and 54.

That, combined with the Cardinals' eye-opening inability to run the ball due to injuries along the offensive line and running back, could make for a tough day from two important facets of the offense.