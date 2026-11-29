Commanders vs Cardinals: 3 Last-Minute Bold Predictions
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ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders collide at State Farm Stadium for Week 12 action, a game the visiting side is heavily expected to win.
The Commanders (4-5-1) are touchdown favorites with quarterback Jayden Daniels and co. rolling in hot after their upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Washington's very much trying to keep themselves alive in the playoff picture, whether it be wild card or divisional hopes.
The same can't be said for Arizona (3-8) — the league's only team who can be mathematically eliminated from postseason action today with a loss.
Three bold predictions today, which starts with a change made on Arizona's defense:
New Cardinals DC Teryl Austin Sends The House, Sacks Jayden Daniels Five Times
One of the biggest differences we found when diving into new Cardinals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was his intent on blitzing the quarterback compared to Nick Rallis. Only once in the last four seasons did Austin's Pittsburgh Steelers fall out of the top six of NFL teams in blitz rate.
Rallis, now fired, opens the door for Austin to revamp Arizona's defense with his own touch — which should come with a bit more aggression. That's needed for a Cardinals team who has struggled to get after the quarterback all season.
Against a Commanders offensive line that's been middle of the pack in protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels, Austin gets aggressive and creative in getting after the Washington passer. The all-or-nothing approach nets the Cardinals five team sacks.
That doesn't mean Daniels, or Washington, has an awful day:
Jayden Daniels, Josh Johnson Each Throw For 300 Yards, Score Multiple TDs
The Cardinals' defense isn't quite talented enough to keep up with Daniels over the course of four quarters. Arizona has struggled to take away what offenses do best all season, which gives way for Daniels to again have himself a day.
Daniels' ability to get the job done on the ground opens up a whole new world for Arizona's defense to account for, which makes the multiple touchdowns far more easier for him to check. Josh Johnson, however, is just in his second game starting in Arizona on a depleted offense that doesn't have much going for them.
The good news? The Commanders' 248.4 yards per game allowed through the air is second-last in the NFL entering Sunday. With another week of game-planning under his belt, there's hope Johnson can take familiarity and opportunity to take a big step forward — even if it comes in garbage time.
Trey McBride, Cardinals RBs Combine For Less Than 120 Scrimmage Yards
This isn't an indictment on McBride — more so the attention he receives and the ability of pass-catchers around him to step up.
Teams have found the formula to slow McBride down. With no prominent options at wide receiver, McBride is seeing more bracket coverage (double teams) with defensive coordinators forcing the ball elsewhere. His last three outings have featured yard totals of 54, 37 and 54.
That, combined with the Cardinals' eye-opening inability to run the ball due to injuries along the offensive line and running back, could make for a tough day from two important facets of the offense.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin