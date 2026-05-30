Cardinals Made Biggest NFL Roster Upgrade This Offseason

The Arizona Cardinals continue to be overlooked ahead of the 2026 season, though it's tough to look at the roster and its individual talent and not see potential entering into the future.

While the organization clearly needs to figure out their quarterback plans moving into the coming years, the previously 3-14 Cardinals did make a few upgrades to the roster after hiring new head coach Mike LaFleur this offseason.

No group was improved more than the running back position thanks to free agency and the draft, though that's not just for the Cardinals' room — it's for the entire NFL.

ESPN ranked the Cardinals' running backs as the group upgraded the most this offseason after making Jeremiyah Love the No. 3 overall pick and signing free agent Tyler Allgeier.

"At this point, the Love and Allgeier combo makes the Cardinals' RB room one of the league's most improved positional groups, hence the No. 1 ranking here," wrote Ben Solak.

"Love has the lightning-quick speed and tackle-breaking ability to pair nicely with Allgeier's gristly style, and he catches the passes on third down that Allgeier doesn't want to see. Of course, any selection of a back with the No. 3 pick predicts a dominant share of touches, and Allgeier was signed for only $6 million per year, so an even workload split is far from guaranteed."

Many believed the Cardinals would have been satisfied with just Allgeier alongside James Conner and Trey Benson, though when the third overall pick rolled around on draft night, passing on one of college football's premier playmakers didn't quite sound like something the Cardinals wanted to do.

Yet it wasn't just the running backs room that was upgraded, as Arizona fully committed to reshaping their rushing attack with free agent signing Isaac Seumalo (left guard) and second-round pick Chase Bisontis (right guard).

The Cardinals were decimanted by injuries last season, specifically in the backfield where Conner and Benson ultimately suffered season-ending injuries through the first four weeks of the season.

With so much depth, there's a possibility either one of the two could be traded moving into the summer, though their recent struggle with injuries may lead the Cardinals to keeping talent stockpiled at a position group that clearly will be utilized under LaFleur.

If LaFleur is anything like his influences in Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay, the Cardinals will very much lean on the rushing attack moving into 2026. They needed a suitable running back room to make that happen, and thanks to additions in Love/Allgeier, not only is their talent adequate — it could be one of the best in the league from top to bottom.