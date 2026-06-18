Cardinals Mailbag: Could Arizona Really Win 8 Games This Season?

We've now reached a dead period between minicamp and training camp, also known as the final lull before football season arrives for the Arizona Cardinals.

Thanks to everybody for the responses to our mailbag calls. Let's get into it:

I think our group has enough talent to flip some games and win 6-8 games.. am I entirely off base? - Frankie

Frankie, I don't think you're far off at all.

At least for me, much of the low expectations around the Cardinals isn't about individual talent or potential at most groups, but more so where the organization is at both in a literal sense (thanks, NFC West) and from a rebuilding perspective as well. Moving on from your franchise quarterback and hiring a first-time head coach isn't exactly a common recipe for success.

Yet it's hard to believe Arizona, when fully healthy, can't be at least a competitive team. Sure, the Cardinals don't have a franchise quarterback in store — though the offense is talented enough at skill positions (with an upgraded line) on top of a defense that has potential if the pass rush can get things figured out.

Admittedly so, I think six to eight wins would be an undeniable success for Mike LaFleur this season. Is it out of question? I don't believe so — though that is on the higher end of the table.

What do players do between minicamp and training camp? Are they required to log their weight, meals and activities if away and not utilizing the training facility? - Ed

Great question, Ed!

Rookies are still essentially around the facility for a bit after minicamp since they're playing catch-up to everything. Veterans, meanwhile, are typically soaking up the last break they get before a long and grueling season arrives.

This can vary from team to team, though the general understanding is players are working out and taking care of their bodies during this period so there's no eye-opening surprises when training camp rolls around.

The facility should be open for players and it's mostly encouraged by the teams since workouts can be monitored and tracked like you suggested.

Who do you think actually plays in the HOF game? Do we see Carson Beck? - Bryan

This is a great question, Bryan.

The Hall of Fame game will begin preseason festivities for the entire league while also allowing the Cardinals an extra exhibition game to evaluate players ahead of final roster cuts.

Historically speaking, we often don't see many starters if at all in these games. That means we're set to see plenty of depth guys get some run, which will certainly include Beck — though we don't know exactly how much time he'll get.

At this moment in time, assuming Jacoby Brissett returns, we're likely to see maybe Gardner Minshew for a drive or two with Kedon Slovis and Beck carrying the rest of the load.

Which positions are turning out the best competition for starting roles and who do you think will win those battles? - Mando

Mando, there's two I've got my eyes on.

It's hard to say any ground was one or lost during mandatory minicamp, as rookies were always going to be behind the eight ball in terms of snaps to veterans.

Most notably I'm watching the right guard spot, where Isaiah Adams is trying to hold off rookie second-round pick Chase Bisontis. I think Bisontis ultimately wins that job in training camp, where linemen get an opportunity to show what they're made of.

Inside linebacker to me has Cody Simon slightly ahead of Jack Gibbens, though I'm curious to see if Gibbens' run to the Super Bowl with New England last season can carry any weight. I think Simon ultimately keeps the job but Gibbens' pass coverage skillset is utilized on obvious passing downs.