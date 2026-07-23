1 Big Question Facing Every Cardinals Position in Training Camp

We're mere hours away from the Arizona Cardinals' first training camp practice, marking the unofficial start of the 2026 season.

It's been a long offseason in the desert, as swaps at quarterback and head coach highlight the massive change in direction the Cardinals wanted to take. Some say it was needed while others were critical — yet reality now belongs in the hands of Mike LaFleur and his 90-man roster.

There's talent scattered across the board for a Cardinals roster highly expected to do much of nothing in 2026, though there's also several questions that need to be answered.

One question for every Cardinals position group as camp begins:

Quarterback: Who Actually is QB2?

If and when he signs, Jacoby Brissett is fully expected to be the team's starting quarterback. However, the Cardinals still must figure things out after Brissett — who isn't likely to survive the season. Gardner Minshew is the veteran and frontrunner ahead of rookie Carson Beck, but if Brissett is pulled or hurt, who really is their guy?

There's hope it would be Beck, who needs as much evaluation and time on task ahead of a crucial 2027 offseason where the Cardinals could go all-in on finding their next franchise quarterback.

Running Back: How Will Snap, Touch Distribution Pan Out?

The Cardinals have four capable names in their backfield, headlined by No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love and free agent signing Tyler Allgeier. Behind them are returning ball-carriers in James Conner and Trey Benson.

There's only one football, and only some packages will feature two running backs at a time. Case in point, the Cardinals only have so many opportunities for their backfield. How will Arizona allocate their resources across the depth chart? This will largely depend on the down, distance and scenario in the game.

Wide Receiver: Who Truly is WR1?

This is one of the biggest debates in Arizona, as no answer carries absolute certainty.

Michael Wilson crossed the 1,000-yard barrier last year, though many are hesitant to crown Wilson as Arizona's top receiver entering 2026 with a limited sample size. On the other side of the coin, the Cardinals have seen Marvin Harrison Jr.'s play stray far too up-and-down to confidently say the No. 4 pick is still top dog in the room, at least ahead of this season.

The actual answer to this question (thanks to LaFleur's system which will move guys around) isn't especially important in terms of schematics, though the Cardinals believe they've got two capable bodies to emerge into a WR1 role.

Somebody needs to take the next step in 2026.

Tight End: Who's Ready to Block?

Trey McBride is one of the best in the business and will be a prominent part of their attack in 2026.

With that said, we're bound to see plenty of tight end usage in Arizona, and with the Cardinals' roster revamped to again establish the run, the team will need multiple guys under McBride to be willing blockers.

LaFleur's prior team (Los Angeles Rams) led the NFL in 13 personnel usage (one RB, three TE) last season. Arizona has its best in-line blocker in Tip Reiman, though who else in the room can dominate in the trenches?

As the game of football evolves and tilts more towards passing the ball, the Cardinals will be asking their tight end unit to block. Often.

Defensive Line: Will Darius Robinson Make The Leap?

The Cardinals have a budding star in Walter Nolen, who is surrounded by players along Arizona's defensive line that are essentially established in their roles and what they're capable of doing.

However, the status of Darius Robinson and who he is as a player still remains unknown. The first-round pick has disappointed in his first two years and has to prove himself entering 2026 before he falls into the afterthoughts of the coaching staff.

If Robinson can realize his potential and make the leap, the Cardinals' ability to win in the interior takes a huge step forward — which will be needed after Arizona didn't improve its pass rush this offseason.

Outside Linebackers: Who Will Step Up After Josh Sweat?

Josh Sweat led the Cardinals in sacks last season at 12.5. All others under him (Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, BJ Ojulari) combined for 5.5 last year.

Simply put, somebody has to get after the passer on the other side of the defense. The Cardinals didn't touch their room of outside linebackers this offseason, giving hope that one of their returning pass rushers can improve.

Now's the time for that to happen, as the Cardinals desperately need any of their supporting outside linebackers to step up if they're going to improve as a unit in 2026.

Inside Linebackers: Cody Simon or Jack Gibbens?

In Arizona's traditional 3-4 defense, Mack Wilson Sr. has one of the starting spots solidified.

However, there is a battle opposite him with Cody Simon and Jack Gibbens — and it might be closer than people think.

Simon has the upper hand thanks to his previous experience starting and calling the defense last season under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. Gibbens, meanwhile, was signed in free agency after helping the Patriots' defense reach a Super Bowl and is the better linebacker in pass coverage.

Cornerbacks: Just How Good Can Will Johnson Be?

The Cardinals have a fairly talented cornerback room, one that has multiple guys battling for playing time ahead of 2026.

However, the ceiling of the room highly depends on the growth of Will Johnson.

Johnson, entering his second season, holds the ability to be a true lockdown corner for the Cardinals. Johnson hitting that potential will only unlock new heights for Arizona's defense, a unit that hasn't had an established and dominant presence since Patrick Peterson.

If Johnson improves, the Cardinals' cornerback room will be much better than outsiders believe.

Safeties: How Can Cardinals Replace Jalen Thompson?

Thompson departed in free agency, leaving a hole next to perennial starter Budda Baker ahead of 2026.

In two safety sets, that will be filled by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson — who is one of the Cardinals' more exciting young players drafted in recent years. Andrew Wingard was also signed in free agency this offseason.

Rallis loves to utilize three-safety dime package looks, though Wingard isn't nearly the rangy centerfield ballhawk Thompson was. Taylor-Demerson is capable in coverage, though if Arizona is going to continue to use a three-safety look, Thompson's previous role there won't be replicated.