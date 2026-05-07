Cardinals Officially Lose Underrated DB

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals won't be able to bring back a preseason darling.

Defensive back Darren Hall is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, leaving Arizona without one of their most underrated players in the secondary.

Hall had spent the previous two years in Arizona with a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts mixed in during 2024.

Hall, buried in a tough Cardinals depth chart, mostly shined during preseason games and earned consistent praise for his play and versatility as a safety and cornerback.

“Yeah, I thought it was great. He tackled well. The interception was awesome. ‘D’ Hall to me, he's a very fast processor," former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this preseason.

"He is extremely intelligent. He has great movement skills and he can play multiple positions. He has good ball skills. You saw that tonight. That was a great pick, I thought. But he's a good piece for us, there's no doubt.”

Hall unfortunately couldn't squeeze himself into a consistent role in Arizona with safeties Budda Baker, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Jalen Thompson in the mix. He hit free agency this offseason and after Andrew Wingard was signed, that made Hall's resurgence in the desert even tougher to see.

There's hope he'll be able to make noise in Atlanta, who initially made him a fourth-round pick back in 2021. He spent two years with the organization before moving on to the Colts in 2023.

Last season, Hall featured in 13 games with two starts for Arizona in a season where injuries plagued practically the entire season. He tallied 21 tackles.

The Cardinals' cornerback room didn't bring in new faces but rather opted to bring back some familiar names in Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting to pair with a crowded depth chart that includes Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, Max Melton and Garrett Williams among others.