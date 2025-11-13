Cardinals OL Finally Returns to Practice
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are opening the 21-day practice window for rookie offensive lineman Hayden Conner, the team officially announced.
Conner can begin practicing today and can be activated to the roster at any time in his three week window. If he's not elevated to the active roster by the end of the window, he'll be required to miss the rest of the season.
Conner suffered a knee injury during preseason play. He was the team's sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Texas.
The Cardinals face the 49ers, Jaguars and Buccaneers within the next three weeks. Arizona is currently 3-6 on the season.
Conner is an interior offensive lineman that played at Texas collegiately with versatility to play either center or guard, which made him an attractive dart throw for Arizona on the final day of the draft.
"With the pick that we got for moving back, #211, we picked Texas offensive lineman Hayden Conner. Hayden spent most of his time at guard. It was pretty cool what Hayden was able to do in the playoff run for Texas," Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said.
"They had an injury to their center, Hayden bumped over in the middle of the game and then started another game at center. Hayden is a big, strong, massive kid. He played all three interior spots, which is always important on the interior."
What Will Hayden Conner's Role Look Like?
Conner currently projects as a backup offensive lineman for the Cardinals, who don't quite have a future at either left or right guard aligned.
“I’m just excited. I had a really good meeting. I had a really good formal visit with the Cardinals at the Combine. I’m just ready to be a good culture fit and work my butt off. I’ll do whatever the team needs," Conner said after being drafted.
“I'm just going to put myself in the best position possible no matter what. I'll take whatever opportunity arises. I know that I'm good enough to fight for a starting job, but if they need me to be a sixth, seventh guy, I can do that and I'm humble enough to fit in wherever.”
Arizona drafted Isaiah Adams to play at right guard, though he was benched earlier this season for veteran Will Hernandez. Jon Gaines is another versatile interior player for Arizona's offensive line.