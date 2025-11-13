This is Cardinals' Only Hope Against 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are shorthanded entering their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears only one man can save them.
Star tight end Trey McBride, awarded for his play with a massive contract extension this past offseason, has excelled to even newer heights in 2025.
He's proved himself to be not only one of the elite tight ends in the NFL, but also one of the more dominant pass-catchers through the air as well.
McBride continues to make Cardinals history early in his career - though if the Cardinals are going to upset the 49ers at State Farm Stadium, he just might have to make NFL history.
Cardinals Need Trey McBride Now More Than Ever
The NFL record for targets to a tight end in one game belongs to former Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten with 23.
McBride, quite frankly, should see similar numbers against San Francisco on Sunday.
The Cardinals will be without Marvin Harrison Jr. on Sunday, as the former No. 4 overall pick had his appendix removed and could miss more time after already being ruled out this week. They also placed two more wideouts on injured reserve.
Arizona has struggled to run the football this season thanks to a mix of injuries and overall poor play. Nine games into the season, it's hard to envision the Cardinals magically solving that problem.
With Jacoby Brissett under center, Arizona's offense has enjoyed a surge in production after flipping their offensive philosophy to a more pass-oriented attack.
And with a slew of injuries at wide receiver, McBride should be fed as much as the Colorado State product wants.
Feed Trey McBride Even More Than Normal
"He's just one of those players that it's just football—he's a football player. It’s hard to pick at his game and say he can do this better and this and that better, but I think he just does a lot of things right," Brissett told reporters on McBride.
"It's a lot of fun to go out there and compete with him. I've become such a fan of him from afar when I wasn't playing and then going out there and actually getting to play with him. He's one of the best and he proves it day in and day out, week in and week out.
"I think the other teams know the strengths of his game and they try to take it away and he finds a way to fight through it.”
McBride currently has 61 receptions for 603 yards and six touchdowns on the season. His 88 targets ranks fourth among all NFL pass catchers entering Week 11.
Cardinals Season Could Depend on McBride
"His catch radius is crazy, his ability to track the ball. His ability to feel contact and kind of maneuver away from guys," Brissett continued.
"Then once he gets the ball in his hand, just look at a touchdown from last week. We're thinking we’re just going to call another first-down play, he goes and scores. His ability to play football is just through the roof.”
No defense has really been able to fully stop McBride dating back to last season, as quiet days at the office are rare for him.
"That's what premier players do, they just produce. (It) doesn't matter what's going on in the game (or) how they're trying to defend you," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Conversely on a defensive side, how they're trying to block you or who you're covering, you make plays because that's what the team needs. He's shown the ability to consistently do that.”
Especially against a Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers offense, this could turn into a track meet.
If the Cardinals are wise, they'll make sure they utilize their premier weapon early and often - their season just might depend on it.