Cardinals OTA Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

ARIZONA — We're entering the second week of Arizona Cardinals OTAs, and there's certainly no shortage of storylines.

Absences from Jacoby Brissett and Josh Sweat have drawn much of the attention while rookies in Jeremiyah Love and Carson Beck have also gotten some of the spotlight, too.

As we dig deeper into the offseason, let's seperate reality from fiction on a few of those talking points:

Jacoby Brissett Could Potentially Lose His Starting Job

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Why it's Fact: Brissett is falling behind Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck with every on-field rep he's missing, as this is the very beginning of Mike LaFleur installing his offense. The contract holdout could reach a point where Arizona simply wants to wash their hands clean from Brissett and move forward without him. We'll see if it gets there, but Brissett is playing a dangerous game.

Why it's Fiction: If/when Brissett does get something done with the Cardinals, which does still feel like the most likely outcome, Brissett is Arizona's starting quarterback — at least to begin the season. Like it or not, he's the preferred option by the Cardinals' coaching staff and if training camp indeed is an open battle at quarterback, Brissett would be expected to win it.

Verdict: The Cardinals will likely strike a deal with Brissett and he'll be the team's starting quarterback heading into the season.

The Cardinals Could Trade Josh Sweat

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why It's Fact: Sweat probably isn't thrilled that the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon to begin the offseason, and with his absence from voluntary OTAs, the rumor mill has only picked up pace. If Sweat is truly that disgruntled, Arizona may be forced to make a move.

Why It's Fiction: Sweat didn't show up to voluntary OTAs last offseason, and it feels like if winds of a trade request were true earlier in the offseason, the Cardinals would have found a resolution one way or another. This is something to monitor, surely, though mandatory mini-camp later in June should tell the bigger picture.

Verdict: Sweat will likely show face at mandatory mini-camp (much like he did last year) and put to bed any rumors of him wanting out.

Jeremiyah Love Could Be Cardinals Return Man

The Arizona Cardinals introduce their first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love during a news conference at the Cardinals Dignity Health training facility on April 24, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why It's Fact: Love indeed was fielding kicks as a special teams returner during the open period of practice, and LaFleur was pretty adamant he'll get the ball into a playmaker's hands whenever possible. This doesn't seem entirely out of the question, but...

Why It's Fiction: Putting your No. 3 overall pick as your return man, especially as a running back, probably isn't the way to go. Perhaps the Cardinals are just exploring what Love can do with their own eyes, though return specialist Devin Duvernay signed with the Cardinals this offseason — it's hard to think Love can provide more of a threat than him.

Verdict: Love will be a big part of the team's rushing attack, but as far as special teams is concerned, there's other players better suited to handle those duties.