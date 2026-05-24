Cardinals Shouldn't Even Think About Josh Sweat Trade

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in recent headlines for all the wrong reasons, and it all can't be blamed on quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett's absence from voluntary offseason team activities has been the loudest, though outside linebacker Josh Sweat is also not present as things ramp up ahead of training camp. Sweat, according to reports, is a healthy absence with no injuries preventing him from showing face.

Sweat reportedly wasn't happy with the team after Jonathan Gannon was fired following a 3-14 season — which makes sense. Sweat previously played under Gannon in Philadelphia and was undoubtedly a reason why Sweat signed with the Cardinals last offseason.

Sweat's two best seasons (statistically) came under Gannon's watch, and after the head coach was dismissed the day after the 2025 season ended, rumblings brewed around Sweat potentially seeking a trade.

Yet that was months ago, and now those same trade rumors are back.

It's notable that Sweat also didn't show up to these activities last year. With returning defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in place, Sweat's a veteran that's obviously familiar with what's happening schematically and maybe isn't missing much during team activities that are labeled as voluntary.

We'll see what happens when mandatory mini-camp rolls around on June 8, though trade rumors will only persist until we see Sweat on the field.

The Cardinals would be making a massive mistake by trading Sweat.

Why Josh Sweat Trade Would Be Massive Mistake

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Sweat's displeasure with Gannon's departure was true, the Cardinals would have had months to find a resolution. They also would have had opportunities in the free agent pool, draft or trade market to add to their outside linebacker's room if they thought Sweat would be a flight risk ahead of 2026.

They didn't. The Cardinals didn't even touch their room of pass rushers, which outside of Sweat's team-leading 12 sacks in 2025 is extremely top heavy. All of Baron Browning, Jordan Burch, Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari tallied 5.5 sacks — combined.

Getting rid of Sweat, at this point in the offseason, would be a massive mistake by the Cardinals. Their room of outside linebackers clearly isn't on par with Sweat's ability to reach the quarterback, and the optimal acquistion window to replace a big name such as Sweat has closed.

Trading Sweat would see a fairly weak room depleted of their one productive name, which would dismantle anything of an outside pass rush Arizona had entering 2026. For a Cardinals team that tied for the third-least amount of team sacks last season, that's just not good business.

Sweat's on a fairly friendly contract given his production. He's their best pass rusher and the Cardinals added zero help behind him this offseason.

Offloading Sweat makes absolutely zero sense in any facet.