Overlooked Option Could Actually Win Cardinals QB Job

ARIZONA — There's been so much chatter among two of the Arizona Cardinals' quarterbacks as OTAs get rolling, the third (non-discussed option) might just end up being the team's top one when the season starts rolling.

Projected starter Jacoby Brissett isn't at voluntary activities in hopes of getting a new contract, something he and the team have reportedly been engaged with for a good portion of the offseason. Brissett wants a payraise entering the final year of his deal and perhaps some more guaranteed money, too.

Third-round pick Carson Beck has much of the buzz as preperation for training camp has officially begun. Despite being a rookie, Beck has plenty of fan support to play at some point in 2026 — and if Brissett's contract dispute lingers or turns ugly, many believe Arizona's best play at the position is him.

Yet the other man in the room, Gardner Minshew, isn't quite talked about enough.

From SI.com's Albert Breer:

"The Jacoby Brissett situation in Arizona is interesting in that Brissett missing reps in a new offense now, as OTAs keep rolling, could open the door for Gardner Minshew II to swoop in and steal the job," he said.

"Yes, Arizona told Brissett that he’s the starter. But that’s not a lifetime appointment, and Minshew showing something could have an impact on Arizona’s thinking."

Minshew signed on a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason, The former Pro Bowl quarterback was initially signed as a depth piece for a position that only had Brissett on a one-year deal when free agency rolled around.

LaFleur, when speaking at the NFL's owners meetings this spring, recalled spending time with Minshew at the Senior Bowl years ago as a memorable first contact with his eventual quarterback based off his love of the game.

"He's just gotten a little bit older, but I can tell he's still the same guy," LaFleur said.

Minshew, a former Pro Bowl quarterback, is often the third and forgotten piece to the Cardinals' puzzle. However, he's started 47 games across his NFL career and might just be the best option for Arizona if Brissett's willing to take demands the extra mile.

That's mostly due to his experience over Beck, who might not be ready to be thrown into the wolves this early in his career.

"I've always felt that both, in their own way, would be good fits in this system," LaFleur said of Brissett and Minshew.

He just might be forced to prove it.