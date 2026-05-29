Cardinals Players Are Already Buying Into Mike LaFleur

TEMPE — The days are long and it's early in the offseason, where hope is still alive and well for all 32 teams across the National Football League.

After acquisition periods in the draft and free agency and ahead of training camp, we currently find ourselves in a sweet spot of belief for fans currently drooling over team-posted highlights from OTAs. Optimism is at an all-time high and delusion is encouraged.

It's hard to get a gauge on how teams will look once the regular season begins in September, especially when a first-time coach is leading the charge.

Enter Mike LaFleur, a young and innovative offensive mind looking to turn the Cardinals' ship around after a dismal 3-14 record last season and no established franchise quarterback at this time.

There's potential for LaFleur to follow in the footsteps of his chief influences in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, and while we await the on-field results, Cardinals players have really taken to LaFleur thus far.

Mike LaFleur Quickly Earning Cardinals' Respect

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"First and foremost, I love LaFleur, man. He's doing a great job with the team, the team corrals really good energy," Cardinals leader Budda Baker said after OTAs this week.

Baker said LaFleur put a ping pong table in the facility to create competition and positive energy ahead of 2026.

Michael Wilson, fresh off a 1,000-yard season, says LaFleur has made coming to work exciting.

"One thing I like about him is I’m excited every day to come to work because he makes learning exciting. He makes the experience fun. He’s obviously a details guy, but he’s not an over-details guy, which is great because he understands football is sort of like controlled chaos and a lot of an uncontrolled environment," he added.

Make no mistake about it — Jonathan Gannon was well liked and respected among the locker room, which did lead to some surprises after he was dismissed the day after the 2025 season ended.

There's hope LaFleur's vastly different resume and ceiling as a coach will help. In an era where the game has shifted heavily towards the offensive side of the ball, many felt as if Gannon's archetype of a motivator wouldn't ultimately get the Cardinals over the hump.

Arizona bet big again on a first-time head coach who very well could be next in line of the NFL's best offensive minds. It's a gamble the Cardinals essentially needed to make after swinging and missing on other names through the coaching cycle.

Yet that could have been a blessing in disguise for Arizona.

"It's been awesome. Love the energy that he brings every single day. He's super intense but also very personable and easy to talk to," new Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens said on Arizona Sports.

"I feel like he has a good pulse on the team, and it's been really cool to work with him so far."

LaFleur believes honesty is the best policy, telling reporters he wasn't "smart enough to lie" to his players, and that's been a pretty prevalent topic among the early returns from players. Faces such as Zaven Collins and Hjalte Froholdt touched on that earlier in the offseason.

Yet as the offseason evolves and cleats begin to touch grass, LaFleur's presence and respect among Cardinals players continues to grow and evolve.