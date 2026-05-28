What Cardinals Said on Josh Sweat Trade Rumors

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of their voluntary offseason team activities with plenty of chatter around the team.

Not due to Super Bowl aspirations, or a potential playoff push. While exciting rookies such as Jeremiyah Love and Carson Beck have gotten some national run, players who aren't currently there are gaining majority of attention.

While the Jacoby Brissett contract dilemma has been well covered at this point, the status of Josh Sweat remains an entirely different issue.

Sweat, not at OTAs last or this week, is reportedly healthy despite being absent from the team's facility in Tempe — drawing into question Sweat's standing with the Cardinals.

While Sweat wasn't present at voluntary OTAs last offseason (months after signing here as a free agent), the outside linebacker was reportedly upset after head coach Jonathan Gannon was fired at the end of 2025. Teams also have now been calling on Sweat, per new reports.

What Mike LaFleur Said About Josh Sweat Trade

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, when asked about Sweat, offered this:

"It's not, no," LaFleur said when asked if it was concerning Sweat wasn't at Cardinals OTA sessions.

When asked directly about Sweat being traded, LaFleur said:

"I don't even read into the offers. I don't look at them. I'm just excited at the fact that I don't have to game plan against this guy. I got to know him when I first got this job. He's a good dude and he goes about his process.

"He's not the first guy to go about his process the way that he is in terms of how he's training and all of that. I've been around a lot of really good football players that have done this. But like I said, I'm happy I don't have to game plan against him."

Reading Into LaFleur's Words

It really doesn't sound like LaFleur is incredibly worried about Sweat missing OTAs, and LaFleur did mention earlier in his press conference all of the absences were known ahead of time.

Sweat seems to be training on his own regiment, and LaFleur's words suggests the two have been in communication and expectations are understood. Especially with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis returning for 2026, Sweat's knowledge of the scheme/system make his absence a bit easier to digest.

Sweat led the Cardinals with 12 sacks last season and is on the second of a four-year, $76.4 million contract.

Mandatory minicamp is June 8, so we should gain much more clarity then with Sweat and his situation.