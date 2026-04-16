Growing Buzz Suggests Cardinals Could Make Draft-Day Move

ARIZONA — We're a week removed from the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals have everybody's full attention.

The Las Vegas Raiders are fully expected to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick while the New York Jets, picking ahead of Arizona at No. 2, are highly expected to take a pass rusher in the likes of David Bailey or Arvell Reese.

The Cardinals, picking third, have a plethora of options and avenues they can explore, though there's one outcome that consistently is tied to Arizona.

Cardinals Fully Want to Trade Down

The Cardinals are trying their absolute best to move down the board, though exactly where and what cost remains unknown at this point in time.

The latest insider to suggest this is Jordan Schultz, who dropped the following report this morning on X:

"The #Cardinals at #3 remain the biggest mystery for teams in the top five if they stay put, but the belief is a trade down is very much in play, similar to how Arizona operated in 2023 when they moved back from that same #3 spot, per multiple league sources.

"Arizona added an extra first and still landed the player they coveted in OT Paris Johnson Jr., who’s now a cornerstone player for the franchise."

General manager Monti Ossenfort is no stranger to making draft day moves, as he's been a fairly active participant in trading up and down the board through all stages of the weekend.

The Cardinals have numerous possibilities with the third overall pick, which opens the door for them to move down a few spots to take a player they would have at No. 3 while recouping additional draft ammo.

Players such as Reese, Bailey, Jeremiyah Love, Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano and Rueben Bain Jr. are possible fits for Arizona depending on where they ultimately fall in the draft order.

The Cardinals have been highly thought to be working with the Dallas Cowboys on a trade, though they're not the only possible team Arizona can move down with.

Although there's not many top players in the draft worth trading up for, the supply and demand for teams looking to acquire an instant impact player will always seemingly be there. The Cardinals, under Ossenfort, always appear to be listening to offers.

As they should, though many would prefer the Cardinals to stick and pick with the third overall pick.

The balance of acquiring more draft picks and taking highly graded players without risk of missing out by dropping down the order is one the Cardinals seem to be entertaining once again, to nobody's surprise.