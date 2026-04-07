Surprise Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Pick Gaining Momentum

ARIZONA — The closer we get to the Arizona Cardinals' third overall pick, the more rumors we see surrounding what the organization may or may not do.

There's a number of different avenues the Cardinals could take, from trading down to sticking and picking among a group of promising players on either side of the ball.

While positions such as edge rusher and right tackle are mostly being mocked to Arizona (and rightfully so) there still appears to be some smoke on a potential wild card pick for the Cardinals.

Jeremiyah Love Hanging Around as Cardinals Potential Pick

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love exploded at the NFL combine earlier this offseason and was promptly thrust up draft boards, with some pegging him to Arizona at third overall.

To say we've been vocally against this pick since the start would be an understatement, though the addition of free agent running back Tyler Allgeier seemingly shut the door on those conversations.

Or so we thought.

ESPN's Peter Schrager, who had Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese being taken at No. 3, said Love is a "wild card" pick to watch in the desert.

"With the changing of eras in Arizona, the Cards should be seeking out new cornerstone pieces like Reese this month. Speaking of which: One wild card to watch here is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love," said Schrager.

Yet he's not the only person in the know to suggest Love is a fit.

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay also says there's a strong internal push for the Cardinals to draft Love with the third overall pick.

What to Make of Jeremiyah Love Draft Chatter

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' running back room is full. Very full, actually.

Allgeier inked a multi-year deal to tote the rock in Arizona while James Conner was restructured to remain in the desert for 2026. Young guys such as Trey Benson and Bam Knight are also in the mix as well.

Drafting a fifth running back, with the third overall pick, with other premium positions of need still to be filled, simply would not be good business at this point in time.

Perhaps if Arizona had their right tackle and edge rusher spots juiced, Love would be a strong option for the Cardinals. He has promise to become of the league's best runners and it's fun to think how he would eventually fit under head coach Mike LaFleur.

Had the Cardinals not signed Allgeier, this pick wouldn't be the most shocking in the world (though there would still be debates) — but given the current state of the roster and previous moves made, this would qualify as one of the more polarizing picks in recent memory, for any team.