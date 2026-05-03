Is Cardinals Rookie Class Really That Underwhelming?

The Arizona Cardinals' rookie class boasts seven new names to enter the roster, and while clearly all names are not created equally, there's still a few names that are capable of contributing right away.

Still, it wasn't a draft class that earned massive respect from national minds, and that was evident in ESPN's list of the top 100 picks from draft weekend.

The Cardinals' top two picks were the only two to crack the list, with only one in the top 50:

No. 7: RB Jeremiyah Love

The Arizona Cardinals introduce their first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love during a news conference at the Cardinals Dignity Health training facility on April 24, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My top-ranked player in the class, Love will make an immediate impact in Arizona. He should be the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and be the No. 1 pick in most dynasty fantasy drafts," said Miller.

Our take: Love was highly regarded as one of the best overall players in the class in spite of his position. While the financial aspect continues to be debated, the Cardinals wanted more star power and that's precisely what they got here.

No. 53: OG Chase Bisontis

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Bisontis will be penciled in as a Week 1 starter at right guard and might be the finishing piece on a rebuilt offensive line if newcomer Elijah Wilkinson holds it down at right tackle. Bisontis was a slight value reach, but with nine offensive linemen having been selected, the Cardinals couldn't risk waiting longer," said Miller.

Our take: Bisontis, reach or not, upgrades a Cardinals offensive line that desperately needed it. Part of the justification of taking Love early is Bisontis' arrival in the very next round, and no matter how you slice it, Arizona got better up front.

What About The Rest of The Class?

It'd be a bit worrisome if Arizona's top two picks didn't make the cut there.

However, the omission of fourth-round pick Kaleb Proctor is a bit interesting.

Proctor has as high of upside as anybody at his position but received knocks thanks to his play in the FCS and size concerns. However, his arrival and potential fit next to a similar prototype in Walter Nolen III provides a dangerous upside.

Carson Beck's arrival in the third round and concerns around him are understandable, as Arizona could have used the pick on a player more suited to help more in the short term, even if the Cardinals needed a young and fresh presence at the spot.

Later round picks in Reggie Virgil, Karson Sharar and Jayden Williams understandbably didn't move the needle.

But was Arizona's draft class really that underwhelming?

It's not going to propel the Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance, though the organization clearly needed to fill certain holes on the roster.