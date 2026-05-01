NFL Exec's Plan for Cardinals QB Carson Beck is Perfect

The Arizona Cardinals welcomed a new quarterback into the mix with Miami Hurricanes passer Carson Beck, and his draft position might carry more intrigue than the actual player himself.

Beck offers a ton of college experience from Georgia/Miami and carries prototypical NFL quarterback size to pair with being a natural passer. With that said, there's some concerns around his consistency and deep ball.

There's a reason Beck went in the third round (with some projecting him as a fourth-round guy) which in turn generates even more curiosity on how Arizona will deploy him.

Beck wasn't quite a first-round pick that will demand immediate playing time, nor was he a late-round flyer Arizona can obviously stash and develop. Third-round picks are typically on the fringe of "could contribute" depending on the situation, and the Cardinals' quarterback room sure presents an... interesting opportunity.

NFL Exec's Plan for Carson Beck is Perfect

Miami's Carson Beck (11) throws during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Athletic had one NFL executive give their opinion on what Arizona should do with Beck.

“They are trying to give themselves hope and take a swing,” the anonymous exec said on Arizona's selection of Beck. “Beck looks the part. He can make the throws. He is just going to short-circuit at the worst time. I’d sit him half the year like New Orleans did with (Tyler) Shough and then play him the rest of the way.”

Beck enters a quarterback room with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew — both of whom currently are scheduled to become free agents after 2026.

While the future is obviously in plans with Arizona, the immediate gains from their third-round pick could also be in play.

It very much feels like Beck will at least have a shot to compete for the starting job in Arizona, though Brissett is expected to win it.

Yet it might not be long before Beck finds himself in contention for potentially kicking the starting door down, especially if Arizona is as bad as projected.

Allowing the Cardinals to play with house money towards the second half of the season could allow the organization to have their cake (and eat it too) when it comes to assessing football's most important position.

In this case, Beck would have a somewhat decent sample size of games to demonstrate his abilities while not wasting the Cardinals' season as they'd already be far out of the postseason hunt. Ahead of a projected major 2027 quarterback class, Arizona will need every bit of information available on Beck before deciding if he's the guy or not.

Throwing Beck into the fire immediately – unless he just simply looks like the best quarterback on the roster — isn't a good move. On the flip side of the coin, it will be awfully hard for Arizona to make a judgement call on Beck if they don't see him in live NFL games.

What the anonymous executive suggested could merge as the best of both worlds (shout out Hannah Montana) in the desert.