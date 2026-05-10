Cardinals Rookie QB Carson Beck Sends Message Amid Injury Concerns

ARIZONA — It's been nearly a year and a half since Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck tore his UCL "off the bone" of his right arm, which required surgery back in 2024 and eventually emerged as a knock on the eventual third-round pick's scouting report.

Beck, speaking with local reporters in Tempe at Cardinals rookie mini-camp, says his arm feels "great" and is the strongest it's felt.

"I would say towards the end of the season and the playoffs. I mean, my arm felt great, but it only continues to get stronger. And now that I'm, what, a year and a half out of surgery? I mean, my arm is as strong as it's ever been, and I feel like I've been throwing the ball really well recently," said Beck, who had to balance a transfer from Georgia to Miami last offseason while rehabbing the UCL tear.

"Obviously, finally having an offseason to train and work and lock in on mechanics and just the fluidity of your motion, and pairing everything together, and making sure the mechanics are 100% and exactly what I want them to be — I think that has also really helped. But again, my arm feels great. It has for a while now. But I think really being able to hone in and have an offseason to train and focus on it, compared to the year before where I have the surgery, I'm rehabbing, I'm trying to learn a new offense, you're really not able to focus on those kind of small, minute details, I think that has really helped."

Beck just might find himself in a quarterback competition with veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew, as Arizona's quarterback situation tilts towards Brissett being the Day 1 starter with no promises of him finishing the year as their guy.

"Each and every day will be a learning experience. Even if I were to be the guy at some point, you are consistently and constantly learning just through game experience, through practice experience, meetings just talking to guys around the facility, right? Just trying to get all the little breadcrumbs that I can from each and every person," Beck said.

"But again, everybody wants to play football, especially at the position of quarterback. You want to be the guy out there. It's such an interesting position. It's why I think it's the best position on Earth. There's only one guy out there. ... So I mean obviously I would love to play and perform. But again, we'll see where that takes me and really just showing up and going to go to work."