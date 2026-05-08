Cardinals Give Latest Update on Jacoby Brissett Contract Standoff

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are underway with rookie mini-camp after veterans began voluntary workouts prior to the draft.

As the dates on the calendar change and the temperature increases in the desert, so does the pressure to strike a deal with projected starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is not present for voluntary workouts in hopes of getting a re-worked contract.

"Ongoing, everything's good from a dialogue standpoint. But, like we said, this is voluntary, and so that's where we'll leave it," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Friday.

"He's played a lot of football, so we're in communication. He knows what the expectation is."

The Cardinals reportedly are willing to work with Brissett on a new contract that will see him earn more than his current $4.8 million base salary for 2026, which is the final year of his deal. What exactly a raise will look like for Brissett remains to be seen, though it's believed a few more million dollars on this year's deal should do the trick.

Brissett initially signed to Arizona on a two-year deal to be the backup to starting quarterback Kyler Murray last offseason, though Brissett started 12 games for the Cardinals last season and is projected to again be the guy in 2026.

As a result, Brissett is eying something closer to typical starting quarterback money. He currently ranks 25th for NFL quarterback cap hits this year at $9.1 million and is scheduled to make less cash than free agent signing Gardner Minshew, who is widely expected to be the backup.

“We have had good dialogue," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said during the draft. "Both Mike and I have had good dialogue with Jacoby. Obviously, this is the voluntary portion of everything. We'll continue to have conversations with Jacoby, but things are in a good spot.”

The Cardinals also drafted Carson Beck in the third round of the draft, who arrives to Arizona with plenty of experience and could potentially take the starting gig at some point in 2026.

Beck didn't specifically say he spoke with any of Arizona's quarterbacks when asked during his rookie press conference yesterday.

Mandatory minicamp for Arizona is June 8-10, where Brissett will be fined if he doesn't appear. The Cardinals do have upcoming dates for voluntary offseason team activities in May 18–19, May 21, May 26–27, May 29, June 1–2 and June 4 with training camp coming in July.