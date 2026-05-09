Cardinals Running Back Jeremiyah Love Just Wants to Work

TEMPE — Typically high draft picks make some sort of noise after being selected, whether it be in press conferences, using their rookie signing bonus to make significant purchases or whatever the case may be.

Jeremiyah Love just wants to work.

The Arizona Cardinals' third overall pick arrives to the desert with expectations of changing their offense almost overnight. The first step of that process began this week as rookie mini-camp is underway.

"It was great getting my cleats on the field, just get some nice work in, getting to see how everybody moves. How the coaches operate, and see how [RB] coach [Matt] Merritt operates. It was great. This is my new home. So I'm just getting acclimated, getting to know the guys, getting to know the field, getting to know the coaches more," Love told reporters.

"So it was great just getting out there, getting my cleats in the field, and just having a day."

The glitz and glamor of being drafted didn't last very long for Love, who insists he's just focused on getting back into his routine ahead of a massive rookie season.

"Draft experience was great. I love meeting the different coaches. I love just going to different places. But at the end of the day, I just want to work and I got the chance to do that after the draft, so that felt really good. Felt like a relief," Love said.

"And then finally, I'm here. I'm ready to settle down and get back to work. Get back to work, my teammates, with the coaches, with this organization, and just do some good things on the field. So I felt very relieved to get back into the routine."

Often times the learning curve for rookies making the transition to the NFL can be tough, though Love says his previous experience at Notre Dame will translate just fine under Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur.

"I mean, a lot of the same stuff run-game wise, I did it already. So I think I'm coming into the Cardinals and fitting right in, run-game wise, pass-game wise. Football is universal, like everything pretty much is the same, but it just looks differently," he said.

Next up for Love? Voluntary offseason team activities next week, where he and other Cardinals rookies will join veterans on the field for the first time.

"I'm looking forward to it, honestly," Love said. "I want to be around the whole team, build some relationships with those guys, and work together."