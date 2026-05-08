Cardinals Rookie Suddenly Became Top Paid NFL RB

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with third overall pick Jeremiyah Love on a standard four-year contract with a fifth-year option, according to the team.

Though the Cardinals didn't disclose financial details, the league's rookie scale contract will see Love's $53.9 million deal fully guaranteed as a first-round pick.

Love's contract immediately makes him one of the league's highest paid running backs upon signing, without taking a single snap on an NFL field.

The total contract value for Love easily takes first for running backs in categories such as contract value and total guaranteed money.

Love joins fellow Cardinals rookies Reggie Virgil, Jayden Williams and Karson Sharar as 2026 classmates to have signed their deals.

With the massive price tag, Arizona hopes Love can live up to the hype — and then some.

“It’s just another piece of the puzzle. I'm not going to sit here and say we don't all see the skill set, obviously, but to add that skill set to what I already believe is a pretty good skill set with our receiver room and with our tight end room to add to that running back room, it's cool," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said after Love was drafted.

"And again, like Monti said, the expectation is for him to come in here, learn the system, learn his teammates and get right to work just like we're asking all these other guys to do—even the guys that have done something in this league. I think he's going to fit in really well with these guys. I know he's going to fit in really well with these guys because again, he loves this and all teammates want is guys that are going to come in, help them win, compete, fight hard, play tough and do all the things that it takes to move the needle forward.”

More on Love from the team's media relations department:

"Love (6-0, 212) was a unanimous first-team All-American selection and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting while becoming the first player in Notre Dame school history to win the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back in 2025.

"He ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries (6.9-yard avg.) while adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns in 12 starts last season. His 21 total touchdowns in 2025 established a new single-season record at Notre Dame while his 18 rushing touchdowns tied the program single-season record. Love finished his Notre Dame career with 2,882 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 433 carries (6.7-yard avg.) and 63 receptions for 594 yards and six touchdowns in 41 games (29 starts)."