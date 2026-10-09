Noise around the Arizona Cardinals and starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett continues to grow louder with each loss.

The 1-3 Cardinals are again projected to fall when they take the field, this time in Week 5 when they play host to the Detroit Lions.

Naturally, as losses mount, attention will turn to the quarterback. Brissett's already accustomed to negative attention after winning a contract standoff with the Cardinals over the summer, one that gave him several more millions of dollars in guarantees with hopes of stabilizing their offense and producing wins.

Brissett, for various reasons, hasn't been able to guide the Cardinals to wins — a similar story to last season — and fans have quickly grown tired of the same old song and dance with him under center.

“None. I won’t say my real answer, but no, none," Brissett said when asked if he pays attention to what's been said about him.

"I could care less to be honest with you. Not in the slightest. It’s part of the gig, right? I’m not shying away from any of that.”

Brissett's time to throw (2.6 seconds) is fifth-fastest in the NFL. The Cardinals are dead last in explosive play rate to begin 2026 and Brissett's average completed air yards is bottom ten in the NFL. Case in point: Arizona's not generating big plays and Brissett's often getting the ball out quickly and close to the line of scrimmage.

As losses mount, expectations of a change at quarterback only strengthen.

However, the Cardinals — even in spite of their slow start — continue to back Brissett.

"I feel so confident with him back there every week," star tight end Trey McBride said at the beginning of the regular season.

For as much noise as Arizona's fan base is generating, people are quick to forget this is the same locker room that voted Brissett a team captain before the regular season.

The 1-3 start, at least internally, hasn't shifted belief from Brissett's teammates.

"Since he stepped in, since Day 1, we have a great relationship off the field. He's one of my better friends on the team. We can talk about anything and I think we both see things the same way and I think Jacoby knows that I'm in his corner and I'm going to do everything I can to make him look good," Michael Wilson told reporters this week.

Often, the biggest question Cardinals fans have: Why Brissett?

Mike LaFleur dove deep into why Brissett's had a major vote of confidence:

"Because he's done really good things. There's a lot of good stuff that he's done. Listen, it's the hardest position in all sports. So when you don't win, it's on the quarterback. When you win, the quarterback gets maybe even more flowers than they deserve. And the truth is, a lot of times, somewhere in between," LaFleur said Friday.

"Let's call it what it is if we're going to be real: if we do finish the job right there [last week] and we score 31 points, no one's talking. But we didn't, and that's part of the business that we signed up [for]. That's why it's so awesome. That's what's so fun about Sundays. That's what's so fun about playing in the NFL is we signed up for this. Coaches, players, everyone, and the quarterbacks understand that.

"And to be a quarterback in this league, you got to have thick skin. And then when things are great and people are telling you [that] you did a great job, hey, you got to turn the page and continue to move forward. So he's a pro. He handles it. He probably hears the noise, but he ignores the noise. He's above the noise. It's not what gets him to play better or anything like that, or prepare any harder. He's just going about it for his teammates, for himself, for his family.

"I got a lot of respect for him and his approach."