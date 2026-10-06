Cardinals Double Down on Jacoby Brissett After 3-Interception Game

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are adamantly sticking with quarterback Jacoby Brissett ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur gave a one-word answer to a possible benching of Brissett after a 1-3 start to the season, and when asked what it would take for a possible quarterback change, LaFleur directed attention back to this week:

“I’m just focused on this week and trying to be as good as we can be. Again, we were 12 feet away from scoring 30 but we didn’t and we lost. We have to improve from it and work to be 1-0 this week," he said.

Fans in the desert are ready for a quarterback change, as Brissett's start to the regular season has been lackluster in terms of production. Last week's three-interception performance in New York didn't help, either.

“The first one, he was trying to give (WR) ‘Marv’ (Marvin Harrison Jr.) a chance. We got a little bit ‘edged’ there and he got his arm hit," LaFleur said.

"The second one — people are going to disagree with me on this one in terms of batted balls. If it’s an extreme issue throughout a course of 17 games or a couple of years, then yeah, I’d look at it. I’ve been with an MVP quarterback who had a lot of batted balls in 2015 in (Former NFL QB) Matt Ryan. We did not know why. Your only coaching tool for guys that are natural throwers is obviously the arm angle change and stuff like that. That’s like the no-crap statement.

"Then the other easy one (is) to tell the (offensive) line ‘Hey, we have to keep their arms down,’ but that’s kind of elementary coaching. There is something to be coached there at least. That one was almost kind of like — man, we started out so good and then all of a sudden, we weren’t playing good. It was kind of the catalyst to all of it right there.

"The third one — it’s fourth and goal at the four (yard line). It was the last play, and he had to get the ball out of his hands. Again, I think we can provide better clarity to make sure that we’re not even in that situation.”

Rookie Carson Beck and veteran Gardner Minshew are waiting in the wings, and if trends continue for the Cardinals, it feels more like a "when" and not "if" conversation surrounding changes at quarterback.