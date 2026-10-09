Cardinals vs Lions Week 5 Expert Picks, Prediction Roundup
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The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions are set for a Week 5 clash at State Farm Stadium that carries plenty of stakes despite its early-season placement.
Defensive coordinators on both sides of the ball are looking to keep themselves off the hot seat while Arizona and Detroit's offense holds potential to each score 30 points when all cylinders are firing.
A loss would sink the Cardinals to 1-4 on the year while the Lions enter Week 5 with an even 2-2 record.
Week 5 roundup for Cardinals-Lions predictions:
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Eva Geitheim: Cardinals
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Lions
- Mike Clay: Lions
- Jeremy Fowler: Lions
- Dan Graziano: Lions
- Kalyn Kahler: Lions
- Pamela Maldonado: Lions
- Eric Moody: Lions
- Jason Reid: Lions
- Ben Solak: Lions
- Lindsey Thiry: Lions
- Seth Wickersham: Lions
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: "The Lions are playing on the road off a Sunday night loss. They can't stop anybody on defense. But the Cardinals have some defensive issues as well. Look for the Lions to outscore Arizona in a shootout as Jared Goff puts up big numbers.
"Pick: Lions 40, Cardinals 31"
NFL.com
Bucky Brooks: "After a hot start in Week 1, the Cardinals certainly have cooled off. They have allowed at least 30 points in each of their last three games. Fortunately, one of the three teams allowing more points per game this season is this week's opponent, the Lions, who have scored and allowed 24-plus points in all four games.
"Simply put, expect plenty of offense (and fantasy points) in this one. The Lions' pick-your-poison unit -- with Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta in tow -- should have no problem rebounding from last week's roller-coaster loss in Carolina. Jacoby Brissett has done some good things, too, notably when targeting Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. The Cardinals must find the end zone to stay with the ever-explosive Lions, but a few too many field goals by the home team will likely put them on the losing end."
Our Own Prediction
This is shaping up to be a fun one at State Farm Stadium, as Week 5 could very well turn into a track meet.
We like the Lions to win that race. DET 30, AZ 24.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin