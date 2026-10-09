Cardinals vs Lions Week 5 Expert Picks, Prediction Roundup

The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions are set for a Week 5 clash at State Farm Stadium that carries plenty of stakes despite its early-season placement.

Defensive coordinators on both sides of the ball are looking to keep themselves off the hot seat while Arizona and Detroit's offense holds potential to each score 30 points when all cylinders are firing.

A loss would sink the Cardinals to 1-4 on the year while the Lions enter Week 5 with an even 2-2 record.

Week 5 roundup for Cardinals-Lions predictions:

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Lions

Lions Eva Geitheim : Cardinals

: Cardinals Mitch Goldich : Cardinals

: Cardinals Mike Kadlick: Cardinals

Cardinals Gilberto Manzano : Lions

: Lions Conor Orr : Lions

: Lions John Pluym: Lions

Lions Matt Verderame : Lions

: Lions Iain MacMillan : Lions

: Lions Peter Dewey: Lions

ESPN

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on before a play against Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Lions

Lions Mike Clay: Lions

Lions Jeremy Fowler: Lions

Lions Dan Graziano: Lions

Lions Kalyn Kahler: Lions

Lions Pamela Maldonado: Lions

Lions Eric Moody: Lions

Lions Jason Reid: Lions

Lions Ben Solak: Lions

Lions Lindsey Thiry: Lions

Lions Seth Wickersham: Lions

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) carries the ball after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: "The Lions are playing on the road off a Sunday night loss. They can't stop anybody on defense. But the Cardinals have some defensive issues as well. Look for the Lions to outscore Arizona in a shootout as Jared Goff puts up big numbers.



"Pick: Lions 40, Cardinals 31"

NFL.com

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bucky Brooks: "After a hot start in Week 1, the Cardinals certainly have cooled off. They have allowed at least 30 points in each of their last three games. Fortunately, one of the three teams allowing more points per game this season is this week's opponent, the Lions, who have scored and allowed 24-plus points in all four games.

"Simply put, expect plenty of offense (and fantasy points) in this one. The Lions' pick-your-poison unit -- with Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta in tow -- should have no problem rebounding from last week's roller-coaster loss in Carolina. Jacoby Brissett has done some good things, too, notably when targeting Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. The Cardinals must find the end zone to stay with the ever-explosive Lions, but a few too many field goals by the home team will likely put them on the losing end."

Our Own Prediction

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is shaping up to be a fun one at State Farm Stadium, as Week 5 could very well turn into a track meet.

We like the Lions to win that race. DET 30, AZ 24.