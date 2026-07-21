Cardinals Starter Facing Multiple Charges After Guns And Gangs Investigation

ARIZONA — A day before the Arizona Cardinals report for training camp, one of their returning starters finds himself in trouble.

According to TSN's Dave Naylor, Cardinals right guard Isaiah Adams has been charged with four different crimes related to a gun and gangs investigation.

"Arizona Cardinals OL Isaiah Adams listed among four people recently charged by Durham Regional Police following a guns and gangs investigation. Isaiah Derrick ADAMS, age 25 from Pickering is charged with: Possess Firearm Obtained by Crime, Possess Restricted/Prohibited Firearm – No Licence, and Possess Loaded Firearm, Possess Prohibited Device."

. @AZCardinals OL Isaiah Adams listed among four people recently charged by Durham Regional Police following a guns and gangs investigation.



Isaiah Derrick ADAMS, age 25 from Pickering is charged with: Possess Firearm Obtained by Crime, Possess Restricted/Prohibited Firearm –… — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 21, 2026

Adams started 11 games for the Cardinals last season and was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In a statement acquired by Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, the Cardinals said:

“We are aware of the situation involving Isaiah Adams. Out of respect for the process, we will refrain from commenting further at this time.”

More on the investigation from the Durham Regional Police:

"On Friday, July 17, 2026, investigators with the DRPS Guns and Gangs Unit concluded an investigation into a male believed to be in possession of a firearm and involved in drug trafficking.

"The suspect and a female were located in a vehicle in Ajax and taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle found over 3 kg of suspected fentanyl.

"Investigators, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Unit, later executed a search warrant at a residence in Pickering. A second female was located in the residence and taken into custody without incident.

"A loaded firearm with prohibited overcapacity magazine and a replica Uzi firearm were located in the residence. The loaded firearm was confirmed stolen from Georgia, USA."

Adams, who turned 25-years-old today, is initially from Ontario, Canada. He started five games during his rookie season and was set to battle with second-round pick Chase Bisontis for right guard duties ahead of 2026.

The Cardinals are set for conditioning tests tomorrow before their first actual practice on Thursday, where head coach Mike LaFleur is expected to address reporters.

Adams was set to enter a crucial third season in the NFL.