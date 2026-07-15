These 3 Returning Cardinals Offensive Starters Are on Thin Ice

ARIZONA – Training camp is right around the corner, and the Arizona Cardinals are finally set to hit the field to begin preperations for the 2026 season.

Arizona's hoping to turn a new leaf under the watch of head coach Mike LaFleur, which will surely require some changes from the three-win lineup fans saw last season.

Majority of starting spots feel solidified as State Farm Stadium welcomes the Cardinals on July 22, though Arizona could see these three returning starters lose their spots this season:

QB Jacoby Brissett

Who can steal it: Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck

How he can lose it: Brissett is sure to be the starter for Week 1, though all bets are off after. Despite Brissett hitting career highs in yards and touchdowns, Arizona went just 1-11 with Brissett under center. If similar fate follows, the Cardinals will turn to other options — which is likely Beck as they'll need to know what they have in the rookie quarterback ahead of 2027.

How he can keep it: Winning. Which will be much easier said than done, though Brissett's box score doesn't matter when looking at the standings. In reality, Arizona's 2025 season wasn't all on the veteran quarterback, though a quarterback is largely responsible for team success — and if they're not winning, the Cardinals will make a change.

RG Isaiah Adams

Who can steal it: Chase Bisontis

How he can lose it: Adams was up and down as Arizona's starter in 2025, though the Cardinals obviously felt like an upgraded was needed after taking Bisontis in the second round of the draft. Many feel as if Bisontis is in the driver's seat to win the job, and if Bisontis looks like he did at Texas A&M – Adams has an uphill battle to reclaim the crown.

How he can keep it: As the veteran, Adams does hold the upper-hand entering camp. If he can show an eye-opening step up entering his third season, Bisontis might just have to look like the best OL in his class to immediately win the job.

RB James Conner

Who can steal it: Tyler Allgeier, Jeremiyah Love

How he can lose it: Conner's fresh off a season-ending injury and had to restructure his contract to remain with the team, which was followed by additions in Allgeier/Love. Conner has essentially already been demoted to rotational duties, though he should still have a role as RB3.

How he can keep it: Conner would need a mix of injuries and poor play to return to solidified RB1 duties. That speaks more to Arizona's investments in other players at the position rather than a personal indictment on Conner, however.