Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Notebook: Day 7

GLENDALE — It was a low and slow day for the Arizona Cardinals, as Thursday presented a jog-through for the team as they progress through the stages of training camp.

We're one week removed from their first preseason game, where Arizona will battle the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's Hall of Fame game.

It will be interesting to see how Arizona shifts their schedule with an actual game approaching, though Thursday was a scheduled low day for the team.

As such, we don't have much to report. The Cardinals had their typical suspects present during the open portion of practice.

However, we did talk to three key people. Here's the best thing each said:

Teryl Austin is Glad to Be Back

Teryl Austin makes his return to the desert after previously serving as the Cardinals' defensive backs coach from 2007-09. Now, he's in a senior defensive coach position.

"It's been good, I gotta thank Mike [LaFleur] and Monti [Ossenfort] for it, because this role I'm doing is new. They just brought it up. They made it up because they thought I could help, and I got to thank them for giving me an opportunity to come in. And so it's been good. It was different getting back in the building. It's like the same building, but I don't remember my way around," Austin told reporters.

"... The bottom line is what's your job here? My job is to try to help us become a better football team, help the players develop as players and people and get them to reach their potential. Because if you do that stuff, then I think success follows."

Justin Frye Preaches Patience

Second-round pick Chase Bisontis has mostly been relegated to backup duties at right guard despite heavy expectations of him earning the starting job over Isaiah Adams.

Offensive line coach Justin Frye says Bisontis simply needs more time on task, which will come as we get deeper into camp and preseason play.

"It's just it's appearances at the plate, like you know baseball you see pitches, you get more acclimated to it. Football's the same," Frye said.

"Obviously, with Chase, you got the label of where they're picked. The anticipation, what they expect out of that, you've got to kind of block out all the noise with those guys, and he's done a great job with that."

Tyler Allgeier Has Room For Love

Tyler Allgeier inked a two-year contract this offseason to tote the rock in Arizona, earning what was believed to be a bigger role compared to his previous stop in Atlanta. However, the Cardinals drafted Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick, putting a massive damper on those hopes.

Allgeier gave his first words to reporters since Love was drafted:

"I felt like it was good. You know, the front office has their reasons and all of that, but I think it's just another weapon to get on the offensive side. I think it was a great pick. Great player. Great competition in the room, and we got, really a backed up room, so it's great to have. I think depth, especially in this league, is always great to have. Just having a lot of options [is big], so he's a great piece."

What's Next?

The Cardinals return to practice tomorrow (Friday, July 30) which begins at 1:45 PM.