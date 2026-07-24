Full Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Practices, How to Get Tickets

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are officially underway with 2026's training camp.

Players reported on Wednesday for conditioning tests before having their first practice on Thursday. Today, they'll be in front of fans for the first time this season.

The Cardinals will have numerous training camp practices before they break back to Tempe for their normal schedule.

Here's everything you need to know:

Cardinals Training Camp Practice Dates

The Cardinals will have seven open practice dates during their 2026 training camp session:

Friday, 7/24, 4:00-5:45 PM

Sunday, 7/26, 1:45-3:00 PM

Tuesday, 7/28, 4:00-5:45 PM

Wednesday, 7/29, 4:00-6:00 PM

Friday, 7/31, 1:45-3:30 PM

Monday, 8/3, 4:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 8/9, 4:00-6:00 PM (Red & White Practice)

The Cardinals also have a exclusive season-ticket holder practice on Sunday, Aug. 2. Arizona will also hold a closed practice on Saturday, July 25.

All practices will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

How to Get Cardinals Training Camp Tickets

More information from the team on how fans can score free tickets to watch practice:

TICKETS REQUIRED: While both parking and admission are free , digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice and once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the Cardinals mobile app, visit www.azcardinals.com/app.

TICKET AVAILABILITY: Free digital tickets are now available for fans to reserve by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camp. Individuals may secure up to six free tickets for practices while supplies last.

Parking at the stadium is also free.

Cardinals Ready for 2026

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is already taking a different approach than Jonathan Gannon in terms of camp schedule, shifting practice times to later in the day.

"Basically I broke it down to the guys. We're going to have four, four-day blocks. Three practices, a jog-through, [then] off day. And then so on and so forth," said LaFleur ahead of yesterday.

"... I thought we did a a pretty good deal in terms of how we set that thing up. ... It's a good schedule, and I think it it works for the players."

Arizona has four preseason games in 2026, the first of which will be the NFL Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers on August 6.