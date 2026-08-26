Cardinals WR Michael Wilson Reveals Surprising Beef With Packers Corner

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is one of the most genuine athletes you'll come across.

In a world full of attention and social media, Wilson mostly opts to lay low. Forget about a slice of humble pie — Wilson's practically the entire thing.

So to discover Wilson has beef with anybody in the league, it's a bit surprising.

Wilson and Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon apparently aren't fond of each other. That was evident in today's joint practice, where the two got in each other's faces after Wilson picked up a first down — which prompted a bench-clearing brawl.

Benches clear again as Michael Wilson picks up a first down and benches clear again as Wilson and Packers Keisean Nixon get in each others face.



3 times we’ve had benches clear by my count. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) August 26, 2026

Wilson, speaking with reporters after the practice, didn't quite mince words on Nixon:

"Me and him got a little bit of beef going back to my second year in the league. Every time I see him - I'm not going to say it's smoke - but not too fond of him and I don't think he's too fond of me. I'll just leave it at that," he said per Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake.

Michael Wilson not sugarcoating things when talking about Packers CB Keisean Nixon to reporters following their scuffle at joint practice:



"Me and him got a little bit of beef going back to my second year in the league. Every time I see him - I'm not going to say it's smoke -… — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 26, 2026

Wilson's referring to the Cardinals' 34-13 Week 6 loss to Green Bay back in 2024, where he caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown. Nixon had three tackles and one pass defensed.

Wilson, entering his fourth season in the league, is fresh off his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign and hopes to expand his role even further under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

As Mark McClune suggested in his X post above, there were a handful of flare-ups in today's joint practice. While none seemed to get out of control, the competitive juices were certainly flowing.

Nixon, oddly enough, is from Los Angeles but played for two seasons at Arizona Western (located in Yuma) before transferring to South Carolina to finish his collegiate career.

The Packers and Cardinals aren't set to play each other this coming regular season, so a potential Wilson vs. Nixon battle will have to wait for 2027 or beyond.

“You guys have that green and gold, but to me, Cardinal red is the best color in football," Wilson added after practice.