3 Prop Bets Experts Love for Rams vs Cardinals

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Los Angeles Rams for Week 14 action, and the two sides battling at State Farm Stadium couldn't be on more distant trajectories.

The 9-3 Rams are tied for the best record in the NFC and are considered among the top teams to make a Super Bowl push.

Meanwhile, the 3-9 Cardinals are already eliminated from the postseason and have a murky outlook entering the 2026 offseason.

While the Cardinals are the largest betting underdogs in terms of a spread (10 points), there's still plenty of juice in terms of prop bets.

Three of the best we could find ahead of today's action:

Prop: Jared Verse to Record a Sack

Jeremy Jones, Covers: "The reason I love this bet is because of the matchup and the fact that Verse has been getting sacks at a strong rate in the second half of the season.

"After forcing a lot of pressure early in the season, but struggling to actually finish off the sack, Verse now has six sacks on the season. The Arizona Cardinals have struggled this season to avoid heavy pass rushes despite which quarterback was at the helm.

"... Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams rank 10th in the NFL in team sacks and 13th in sack rate. They also rank 10th in quarterback pressures and 12th in pressure rate despite only ranking 28th in blitz percentage.

"That is because they have a stud like Jared Verse that can get to the quarterback without needing extra blitzers to open it up."

Prop: Michael Wilson OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards

Dan Mader, The Huddle: "The Rams are allowing about 146.5 yards per game to opposing wide receivers on roughly 19.8 targets and 12.1 receptions. That’s a very workable environment for a primary outside receiver, especially one who has recently been commanding double-digit targets.

"If Wilson continues to function as Arizona’s top perimeter option, his slice of that receiver production should be enough to get him into the 60–70 yard range more often than not."

Prop: Matthew Stafford to Throw an Interception

Iain MacMillan, SI: "Despite his MVP-caliber season, Matthew Stafford has the sixth-highest bad throw percentage, with 18.7% of his throws being considered "bad". He has only thrown four interceptions so far this season, but if he continues to make poor throws, interceptions are going to start to rack up in a hurry. I love this bet at plus-money."

