Experts Reveal 5 Must-Bet Props for Cardinals vs Cowboys MNF
There's no better time than prime time.
The Dallas Cowboys play host to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 9 action, and the stars will be out for both sides.
With millions of eyes fixated on the matchup, there's bound to be plenty of opportunity to make some solid dough tonight.
Five of the best prop bets we could find across the net:
Bam Knight ANYTIME TD
Annie Nader, FanDuel: "Knight has played a backfield-leading 47.5% of the snaps and earned 25 carries across the last two games. He's handled a team-high seven red zone carries in the last three games, scoring twice in that span. Knight is expected to start tonight with Emari Demercado and Michael Carter serving as the backups.
"The Cowboys rank 31st in schedule-adjusted rush defense and are letting up the fifth-highest red zone scoring percentage (68.8%) in the league.
"Considering the Cardinals are -115 to tally over 25.5 points, getting their lead rusher to score at +135 odds is intriguing."
Javonte Williams OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards
Sean Barnard, DraftKings: "After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, Javonte Williams signed with the Cowboys this offseason and is in the midst of a career resurgence. He is playing 73.2% of the offensive snaps and has tallied 14+ touches in every game thus far. Williams has been productive in these opportunities, rushing for 633 yards and eight rushing scores across the first eight games.
"The former second-round pick is posting an impressive 5.1 yards per carry and leads the entire NFL with 34 rushes for first downs. Williams has 124 rushing attempts on the season with Dak Prescott the next-most on the team at 25.
"He will look to add to his strong start against a Cardinals defense that has struggled this season. They rank 12th in points allowed and 21st in yards given up overall as well as 14th in net yards per rush attempt and 12th in rushing yards allowed. The game total is high for this matchup and Dallas has shown little ability to stop anyone defensively this year.
"Expect the Cowboys to keep their foot on the gas from a scoring standpoint throughout and for Williams to be leaned on at a high rate."
Jacoby Brissett OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Jason Logan, Covers.com: "While he rates Top 10 in many metrics against man-to-man, he’s 30th in completion rate vs. zone (64.4%), 16th in passer rating vs. zone (93.0), and 21st in catchable ball rate (75.6%) against zone schemes.
"With Arizona pegged as a road underdog and the total among the highest on the board, Brissett could be forced to pass more and make tough throws to keep the chains moving. Dallas hasn’t been as dangerous in terms of takeaways as year’s past, but it does have four INTs on the season.
"Player models range from 0.6 interceptions to as high as 1.6 INTs."
CeeDee Lamb 7+ Receptions
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: "Dallas at home feels like a different rhythm, and this is a Lamb volume spot. Arizona sits in zone, plays a ton of Cover 4 and forces you to take what is available underneath, exactly Lamb's territory.
"Dak Prescott has been sharp against zone, completing almost 78% of his passes in those looks. Lamb has cleared seven receptions in every home game, and this offense settles in when the ball flows through him. It's a bet on usage, trust and role."
Trey McBride OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards
Peter Dewey, SI: "This season, McBride has 47 catches for 421 yards and four scores in seven games, clearing 67.5 receiving yards in three games in 2025.
"He has been targeted 24 times by Jacoby Brissett in the last two games, and the Cardinals should continue to give him that kind of volume in this Week 9 battle.
"McBride has 66 targets overall this season, and he’s facing a Dallas team that ranks 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has given up 415 receiving yards to tight ends in eight games. The Cowboys were gashed through the air by Denver last week, and McBride is set at a pretty reasonable number for the No. 1 option in a passing game."
